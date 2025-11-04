Shopify Teams With payabl to Streamline eCommerce Checkout 

Financial technology provider payabl. has launched a payments integration with Shopify.

The integration is designed to let merchants provide faster, secure, and convenient payments at checkout, the company announced in a Tuesday (Nov. 4) news release. This extension will let Shopify merchants streamline their payment offerings with popular methods, faster onboarding, and built-in fraud protection backed by paybl.’s infrastructure, the release added.

“With the payabl. payment extension, we’re meeting merchants where they are, directly within the Shopify ecosystem,” said Breno Oliveira, the company’s head of product.

“Our goal is to make it easier for them to accept secure payments, expand internationally, and maintain control through the same infrastructure they already trust.”

In addition to online payments, the integration includes key operational features like refunds, 3D Secure, fraud protection tools and chargeback management, and is designed to support small and mid-sized merchants on Shopify.

The release notes figures from Eurostat showing that 77% of internet users had purchased goods or services online in the last year.

“With the B2C e-commerce turnover estimated at €958 billion in 2024…it is in every merchant’s interest to deliver a secure and efficient checkout experience that encourages conversion and repeat business,” the release said.

However, payabl. added that its research has found that 43% of consumers wouldn’t go back to a retailer after a poor checkout experience.

That’s in keeping with research by PYMNTS Intelligence that highlights the importance of a good checkout experience for consumers. The research shows that payment availability has a profound effect on merchant choice, with 70% of consumers saying the availability of their preferred payment method “very or extremely influential” when choosing an online store.

The research, from the report “How Preferred Payment Availability Can Reduce Cart Abandonment,” shows that consumers are 20% more likely to abandon carts on brands’ websites than on online marketplace. This trend is down to brands being less likely to offer shoppers their preferred payment methods.

Cross-border transactions, in particular, are filled with pain points, according to research from the PYMNTS Intelligence and Worldpay report, “Payments Optimization: Powering Global eCommerce Growth,” published this summer.

“Payment failures, hidden fees, clunky checkout flows and a lack of local payment options drive away international shoppers,” PYMNTS wrote. “The report contends that merchants treating payments as a commodity are losing ground to those treating them as strategic assets — localizing, optimizing and smoothing every step of the payment process.”