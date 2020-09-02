Faster Payments

Checkbook Launches Virtual Cards After Joining Visa FinTech Program

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Conferma Pay, Visa Team For Virtual Card Spend

Checkbook has joined Visa's FinTech Fast Track program and launched Virtual Cards, a program that will expand the reach of real-time payments, according to a press release.

Fast Track provides startups, like California-based online payments processor Checkbook, a way to access Visa's growing network with experts who can provide guidance in helping them operate efficiently.

“To think that this was just an idea until six months back, and we are now ready to go to market with a transformative product,” said PJ Gupta, founder and CEO of Checkbook, in the release.

Virtual Cards were created by Checkbook to reduce the fear of losing a wallet or being a target of credit fraud, according to the release. The card features a one-time use 16-digit number with a pre-determined spending limit that is emailed to the recipient. The recipient can store the information and use it when needed.

Another benefit is senders can earn cash back in addition to their savings if they go digital, the company said in the release.

“It is exciting that with new technology you can not only pay anyone in real time, but they can also simply store the funds on their phones,” Luke Nield, IT director of Schomp Automotive Group, one of the early adopters of Checkbook’s Virtual Card, said in the release.

In May, PYMNTS reported the essence of Visa’s Fast Track is to make it easier for FinTechs to launch with Visa credentials and provide access to a variety of payments players. The program launched in 2018 had grown 280 percent at the time, including more than 140 FinTechs around the world.

“There has been and will be the priority to move money quickly, something that we think is absolutely critical to rebuilding the global economy,” Terry Angelos, Visa’s senior vice president and global head of FinTech, told PYMNTS at the time.

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS AND AMAZON PAY CONVERSATION: POWERING THE DIGITAL SHIFT – CONSUMER TRUST

From tiny Main Street shops to the tech giants of Silicon Valley, companies are working fervently to revive and reinvent the economy. With a digital shift clearly dominating post-pandemic commerce, tune in to this three-day series to hear directly from Amazon Pay about new digital priorities, nurturing trust in virtual relationships, and the delicate balance of technology and tenderness that keeps humanity first in ever more digital lives.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

5.4K
CFO

Report: Putting An End To AP Invoicing Errors

online mortgage
4.0K
Real Estate

Blend CEO: Why Mortgage Lending Needs More Data, Not More Documents

3.1K
Payment Methods

PayPal’s ‘Pay In 4’ Expands Installment Credit Options For PayPal Users

3.0K
SMBs

New Report: How Online Marketplaces Can Capture The $129 Billion Small Business Seller Opportunity

How TikTok Could Help Walmart's Social Commerce
2.6K
Social Commerce

Why Walmart’s Knocking On TikTok’s Door

2.5K
Security & Fraud

Visa Takes Aim At Unemployment Insurance Fraud

2.4K
Gig Economy

Meeting The Payments Needs Of Cross-Border Gig Workers

2.2K
Restaurant innovation

Teriyaki Madness CEO On Taking The Madness Out Of Online Ordering

Neflix Makes Freebie Pitch To Hike Market Share
2.1K
Retail

Netflix To Offer Some Free Shows To Hike Market Share

2.0K
Loans

SBA Eyes Fees Paid To Rocket Loans, Contractor In Loan Program

Rethinking Supply Chain To Optimize B2B Payments
1.9K
B2B Payments

Rethinking The Supply Chain To Optimize B2B Payments

How FinTech Can Disrupt Payday Lending Industry
1.9K
Alternative Credit

How FinTech Can Disrupt A Payday Lending Industry That No One Likes Anyway

1.8K
Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin Daily: US Seizes Crypto Accounts Tied To N. Korean Cyberattacks That Stole $29M; Australia Probes Horse Racing Group Linked To OneCoin Crypto Scam

United Airlines
1.8K
Travel Payments

United Drops Change Fees On Domestic Flights

Macy's
1.8K
Retail

Macy’s Earnings Preview: Watch The Digital Shift