Faster Payments

PULSE: Why Debit And Payroll Cards Are An Employer’s Strategic Advantage

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
gig economy PULSE

The gig economy is giving rise to a workforce that values flexible – and speedy – payments. Jennifer Schroeder, executive vice president of product management at PULSE, tells PYMNTS prepaid and payroll cards are proving increasingly popular among forward-thinking employers and can help cement loyalty.

In the gig economy, offering short-term and project-based workers payments in the ways they want, and especially when they want, can be a strategic advantage in keeping employees loyal.

And according to Jennifer Schroeder, executive vice president of product management at PULSE, prepaid and payroll cards are proving increasingly popular among forward-thinking employers.

The conversation took place against a backdrop where, as reported in the Next-Gen Debit Tracker, non-cash payments have been rising 6 percent a year, and where payroll cards and debit transactions are gaining ground.

She noted that firms such as PULSE have enabled payments functionality spanning push payments, peer-to-peer (P2P) and business-to-consumer (B2C) for the past decade and that operating rules require funds to be available in customer accounts within 30 minutes..”

That short timeframe between disbursement and receipt of funds, she said, is ideal for the gig economy. Debit, she said, can be a boon for workplaces like restaurants that offer tipping applications (where Schroeder said workers can “pull” in tips at the end of a shift).

And generally speaking, she said, across any number of verticals, advance earned pay for work performed can enable workers to manage cash flow in a world where expense management does not conform to weekly or biweekly pay cycles.

“This is huge in terms of employee retention,” she told PYMNTS of the ability to get paid the same day.

Schroeder said the increasing adoption of payroll cards, and their use — which has grown by nearly 9 percent in the United States between 2015 and 2019 — has come on the tailwinds of high economic growth and high employment. A tight labor market means employers must be cognizant of what their workers want. She contended too, that prepaid and payroll card offerings may prove resilient even in an economic downturn as individuals become more cautious in their spending habits.

“People are more thoughtful about how they spend during an economic downturn,” she told PYMNTS, “and they will spend money they’ve already earned over money that they haven’t.”

The Security Angle

Debit also maintains advantages over checks and other payment options — especially in eCommerce — due to enhanced, improving and tech-driven security.

Schroeder pointed to the recent adoption by PULSE of the FICO Falcon Platform, to underpin its DebitProtect service with a range of fraud detection and blocking capabilities extended across more than 3,700 debit issuers, including real-time risk scoring.

As has been reported, the platform can help issuers manage, or restrict, transactions across groups of compromised cards.

That’s especially important against a backdrop where card-not-present (CNP) transactions account for 1 in 4 debit transactions, but are responsible for over two-thirds of gross fraud cases, as noted by a 2019 Debit Issuer Study from PULSE.

As Schroeder told PYMNTS, “regardless of whether an issuer is participating in our fraud services, we monitor 100 percent of the pinless transactions coming across our network for anomalies.” She said since implementing the FICO Falcon Platform they have seen a 50 percent improvement in blocked fraud, and a decrease in false positives of about 25 percent.

“Debit really is — and always has been — about faster payments,” Schroeder told PYMNTS. “You hear a lot about faster payments in the industry today, but the fact is we’re already there.”

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Report: 

B2B APIs aren’t just for large enterprises anymore — middle-market firms and SMBs now realize their potential for enabling low-cost access to real-time payments and account data. But those capabilities are only the tip of the API iceberg, says HSBC global head of liquidity and cash management Diane Reyes. In the March 2020 B2B API Tracker, Reyes explains how the next wave of banking APIs could fight payments fraud and proactively alert middle-market treasurers to investment opportunities.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

SoulCycle To Debut Home Exercise Bike SoulCycle To Debut Home Exercise Bike
3.7K
Retail

SoulCycle Challenges Peloton By Launching At Home Bike

Amazon, Go, Just Walk Out Technology, Merchants, cashierless, Amazon, Go, Just Walk Out Technology, Merchants, cashierless,
3.3K
Amazon Technology

Amazon Sells ‘Just Walk Out’ Technology To Merchants

Intuit Eyes Buying Credit Sesame, NerdWallet And Finicity Intuit Eyes Buying Credit Sesame, NerdWallet And Finicity
3.1K
2
Acquiring

Intuit Eyes Buying Credit Sesame, NerdWallet And Finicity

Grocery Stores, Hotels Deal With Coronavirus Effects Grocery Stores, Hotels Deal With Coronavirus Effects
3.1K
Coronavirus

Groceries, Retailers Limit Purchase Of Coronavirus Supplies; Hotels Deal With Cancellations

Can FinTechs Get Through A Turbulent Market? Can FinTechs Get Through A Turbulent Market?
2.7K
Markets

Can FinTechs Get Through A Turbulent Market?

Using First Principles To Compete With Banks Using First Principles To Compete With Banks
2.7K
Banking

How To Compete With Banks: Start With First Principles

SMB solutions SMB solutions
2.7K
B2B Payments

Metro Bank Links With ezbob For Same-Day SMB Loans

Fiserv On Why 2020 Is ‘The Year Of P2P’ Fiserv On Why 2020 Is ‘The Year Of P2P’
2.7K
Payment Methods

Fiserv On Why 2020 Is ‘The Year Of P2P’

digital IDs digital IDs
2.7K
Authentication

Biometrics: The Key To Overcoming Contactless Payment Limits?

eCommerce healthcare eCommerce healthcare
2.5K
Merchant Innovation

Bringing eCommerce – And The Shopping Cart Model – To Healthcare

Fifth Third Bank, Charged, Opening Fake Accounts, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, lawsuit, fraud Fifth Third Bank, Charged, Opening Fake Accounts, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, lawsuit, fraud
2.4K
Security & Fraud

Fifth Third Bank Sued By CFPB Over Fake Accounts

drops interest rate coronavirus drops interest rate coronavirus
2.1K
Coronavirus

BoE Cuts Interest Rate, Launches SMB Incentives To Cope With Coronavirus Impact

2.1K
B2B Payments

Rethinking The SME Loan Underwriting Model In Southeast Asia

venture capital venture capital
1.9K
Investments

Sequoia Capital Gives Up $21M In Leaving Finix

PSCU Sponsors Credit Union Run, Fundraiser PSCU Sponsors Credit Union Run, Fundraiser
1.8K
Credit Unions

PSCU Sponsors Credit Union Cherry Blossom Run, Fundraiser