Alchemy Pay Integrates Crypto Card With Google Pay for Faster, More Secure Payments

Fiat-cryptocurrency payment gateway Alchemy Pay’s Virtual Card now supports Google Pay, enabling users to pair the card with that digital payment platform.

By adding the crypto card to Google Pay, users can make payments for everyday transactions more quickly and securely, Alchemy Pay said in a Wednesday (Sept. 18) press release.

Alchemy Pay’s new card bank identification numbers (BINs) that enable this integration also help the crypto card support a broader range of payment scenarios — including those across commonly used platforms — and improve transaction success rates, according to the release.

“Whether you’re making online purchases or in-store payments, spending crypto is now easier than ever,” the company said in the release.

Alchemy Pay plans to integrate its crypto card with Apple Pay and Samsung Pay, with full compatibility with card networks like Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Diners Club, JCB and Discover, per the release.

“As Alchemy Pay continues to innovate, the team’s goal remains clear: to deliver seamless, secure and user-friendly crypto payment solutions that meet the evolving needs of the crypto global economies,” the company said in the release.

Tech-driven consumers — the 15% of consumers who are usually the first to buy the latest connected device — are often habitual cryptocurrency users, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence report “Shopping With Cryptocurrency: Tech-Driven Consumers Drive Market Acceptance.” Twenty-four percent of these consumers use cryptocurrency at least 10 to 20 times a month.

Meanwhile, Visa and Singapore-based digital payments solutions provider dtcpay partnered Wednesday to help consumers and businesses convert digital currencies into fiat and make digital payments. The collaboration will enable access to 130 million merchants in more than 200 countries and territories.

On Sept. 5, Mercuryo launched a euro-denominated debit card that integrates with Apple Pay and Google Pay and allows users to spend bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies directly at over 100 million merchants using Mastercard’s network.

With Mercuryo’s solution, users add funds to their debit cards by selling their cryptocurrency of choice. The funds are made available on the card balance immediately, rather than in the one to two days it typically takes money to appear on a bank card using traditional crypto off-ramping processes.

