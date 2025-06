The ability for large enterprises to disburse funds instantly has become a key strategic priority, especially when demands for immediate payments are high.

For businesses where a large share of ad hoc payments needs to be sent urgently, instant methods are evolving into a vital strategic tool. Enterprises with a high need for urgent ad hoc payments are significantly more inclined to adopt instant payment methods.

As detailed by PYMNTS Intelligence and Ingo Payments in the report “Instant Payments: A Strategic Tool for Vendor Relationships and Urgent Transactions,” businesses with elevated urgent payment needs are five times more likely to use instant payments to maintain strong vendor relationships. This necessity extends beyond mere operational efficiency; it is deeply rooted in the business need to avert disruptions, guarantee timely service or delivery, and, crucially, strengthen and safeguard positive vendor relationships.

Drawing on recent data from a survey of 200 large U.S. enterprises, several specific use cases stand out where instant payments address critical high-urgency demands: