Credibur Secures $2.2 Million to Launch Debt Facility Management Platform

Credibur emerged from stealth Wednesday (July 23) and announced it secured $2.2 million in pre-seed funding to launch its platform for debt facility management.

The company is already launching with its first pilot customers, it said in a Wednesday press release.

Credibur’s platform targets alternative lenders and institutional investors, according to the release.

It facilitates the structured credit portfolio business between nonbank lenders and institutional capital providers by automating workflows and delivering critical data in real time, the release said.

The platform orchestrates the full life cycle of institutional funding, including structuring, reporting, contract management, capital calls and the administration of special purpose vehicles, per the release.

Credibur was founded by Nicolas Kipp, who serves as the company’s CEO, according to the release. Previously, Kipp co-founded embedded lending platform Banxware and served as chief risk officer at white-label payment provider Ratepay.

“Debt facility management is the underestimated Achilles’ heel in nonbank lending — operationally complex and technologically neglected,” Kipp said in the release. “With Credibur, we’re digitalizing this final frontier in the value chain and efficiently connecting institutional capital with new credit models.”

Timo Fleig, managing partner at venture capital firm Redstone, which led the funding round, said in the release that Kipp’s infrastructure “can finally digitalize” the private credit industry in Europe.

“Nicolas has already proven with Banxware and Ratepay that he can master the complexity of the credit business,” Fleig said. “With Credibur, he’s now solving the next fundamental problem: manual debt facility management is slowing growth across the entire private credit sector.”

It was reported in May that loans from banks to nonbank financial institutions (NBFIs) totaled about $1.2 trillion at the end of March, up 20% from the previous year and driven by lending to private credit firms.

Bank loans to NBFIs increased from about $600 million at the end of 2019 to over $1 trillion at the beginning of 2025, as businesses seek more private credit funding.

The Boston Fed said in February: “Private funds may be growing more reliant on bank loans, both by taking larger loan commitments relative to fund assets and by utilizing a higher percentage of those loan commitments.”