International

Vietnam’s Vingroup To Exit Retail For Industrial, Tech Focus

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
eCommerce site

Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup announced on Wednesday (Dec. 18) it will be exiting from its retail business to focus on becoming a technology and industrial company.

The company has decided to completely withdraw from consumer retail, according to published reports.

Vingroup will shut down its eCommerce website adayroi.com by the end of the month, merging its ePayment business unit VinID with Adayroi in efforts to better position its electronics retail business, VinPro. Adayroi was founded in 2014 to compete in the e-commerce space and for the company to remain competitive in retail.

“Merging Adayroi with VinID not only helps store data about customer behavior but also create a new platform where customer needs are better predicted,” Vingroup said, according to Deal Street Asia.

VinID acquired local eWallet platform MonPay, earlier this year.

The retail giant’s move comes just after selling off its retail component Vincommerce to Masan Group. Only two weeks ago, the Hanoi-based firm announced merger plans of its retail and agriculture business units with Masan Consumer Holdings — a subsidiary of Masan Group Corporation, in efforts to develop a retail enterprise in Vietnam.

The agreement will allow Masan “to quickly achieve our goal of becoming the leading domestic retail and consumer group,” Truong Cong Thang, chairman of Masan Consumer, said in a separate statement, according to Bloomberg.

“The withdrawal from retail reaffirms Vingroup’s determination to become a leading industrial and technology services corporation,” the company stated.

Vingroup is among Vietnam’s largest retail and real estate organizations, encompassing a wide range of businesses, from hospitality to healthcare. The firm is currently working to strengthen and change its core strategy by focusing on VinSmart electronic devices, VinFast cars, and other technology products. Additionally, it is also expanding into the aviation and education sectors.

——————————–

Latest Insights:

Our data and analytics team has developed a number of creative methodologies and frameworks that measure and benchmark the innovation that’s reshaping the payments and commerce ecosystem. In the December 2019 Mobile Card App Adoption Study, PYMNTS surveyed 2,000 U.S. consumers for a reveal of the four most compelling features apps must have to engage users and drive greater adoption.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

What’s Next For Payments In The Next Decade: The 2020 Trendlines What’s Next For Payments In The Next Decade: The 2020 Trendlines
11.0K
Payments Innovation

What’s Next For Payments In The Next Decade: The Seven 2020 Trendlines

china, peer-to-peer, P2P, lending, Hebei, Hunan, small loan lenders, news china, peer-to-peer, P2P, lending, Hebei, Hunan, small loan lenders, news
7.3K
International

Chinese Province Shuts Down All P2P Lenders

venmo venmo
5.0K
Mobile Payments

PNC Blocks Venmo, Tells Users To Switch To Zelle

PayPal app PayPal app
3.9K
Payment Methods

Citi Treasury Services, PayPal Team On Global Mass Payouts

AI Firm Breaches Facial Recognition In Test AI Firm Breaches Facial Recognition In Test
3.7K
Security & Fraud

AI Firm Breaches Facial Recognition At Airports, Stores

How Payments Trends Will Shape Retail In 2020s How Payments Trends Will Shape Retail In 2020s
2.7K
Today In Data

How Payments Trends Will Shape Retail In The 2020s

PYMNTS Top News in Payments PYMNTS Top News in Payments
2.5K
News

Top News In Payments: Antitrust Probe For Google Shopping Comparison Tool; Visa Warns Of Rise in Gas Station POS Cyberattacks

google, federal reserve system, FedNow, U.S. central bank, UPI, Reserve Bank of India, real-time payments, news google, federal reserve system, FedNow, U.S. central bank, UPI, Reserve Bank of India, real-time payments, news
2.4K
Faster Payments

Google Offers Advice To The Fed On FedNow

2.2K
Digital Banking

How N26 Is Changing Its Expansion Strategy, Competing For US Customers

Mastercard Launches UK’s First Digital Gift Card Mastercard Launches UK’s First Digital Gift Card
2.1K
Digital Payments

Mastercard Launches UK’s First All-Digital Gift Card

scooters scooters
2.1K
Ridesharing

Uber Says European Bike, Scooter Adoption Has Surpassed US

mobile wallet payment mobile wallet payment
2.1K
Data Dive

Data Dive, Pushing Forward, Pushing Back: Visa, Apple And PayPal

Facebook Tracks Store Purchases For Targeted Ads Facebook Tracks Store Purchases For Targeted Ads
2.1K
Retail

Facebook Now Tracks In-Store Purchases To Create Targeted Ads

2.0K
Bank Regulation

UK Regulator Looks To Expand Open Banking Beyond Banking

Payments Canada Announces New CEO Payments Canada Announces New CEO
2.0K
Personnel

Payments Canada Announces New CEO