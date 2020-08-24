International

Chinese Tech Stocks Jump As Their Listing Market Eases Rules

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Chinese Tech Stocks Jump As Market Eases Rules

Following the adoption of new rules intended to make it easier for companies to hold initial public offerings (IPOs), some Chinese technology companies newly listed on the ChiNext exchange board of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange soared on their first day of trading, CNN Business reported.

Among them was a medical technology company called Contec Medical Systems that saw its price increase 10-fold during the trading day, CNN Business reported.

The ChiNext board is geared toward technology companies and is attractive to small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

“The ChiNext reform is a significant part of China’s grand competition strategy with the United States,” Hao Hong, head of research at BOCOM International, wrote in comments quoted by Reuters. He went on to describe ChiNext as “a venue for speculation and said "falling stock prices, instead of rising, should be the sign of whether such market reform is successful.”

Reuters presented the changes to ChiNext rules — stocks also will be allowed to swing twice as broadly during any given trading session — as a sign of China's enthusiasm to challenge the U.S. technology sector.

"We hope the ChiNext board will better serve growing innovative and entrepreneurial enterprises," China Vice Premier Liu He said in a statement quoted by CNN Business. "We hope it will support more quality companies to list on the domestic stock market."

Changes on ChiNext and others in the country have come amid calls in the U.S. for greater scrutiny of Chinese companies seeking to trade on U.S. exchanges, specifically their financial audits.

On Aug. 14, Ant Group, a unit of Alibaba, filed to conduct an IPO in China that some experts said could rival history's largest.

“Becoming a public company will enhance transparency to our stakeholders, including customers, business partners, employees, shareholders and regulators,” Ant Group Executive Chairman Eric Jing said previously.

——————————

NEW PYMNTS REPORT: THE FI’S GUIDE TO MODERNIZING DIGITAL PAYMENTS  

Instant payouts have become the name of the game for vendors and suppliers facing crumbling revenue streams, but banks can find themselves struggling to facilitate faster B2B payments. In this month’s The FI’s Guide to Modernizing Digital Payments, PYMNTS talks to Vikram Dewan, Deutsche Bank’s chief information officer, about how regulatory compliance complicates payments digitization — and why change must begin with shifting away from paper.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

3.6K
Apple

Apple Caves On In-App Payments Mandate For WordPress

Uber Health To Close Last Mile In Rx Deliveries
3.1K
Merchant Innovation

Uber Health’s Push To Close Prescription Deliveries Last Mile

2.1K
Mobile Applications

Tata Plans 'Super App' To Bring Together Its Consumer Services

2.0K
B2B Payments

Clear Books, Metro Bank Partner For SMB Accounting

Traditional Events Get Their Digital Debuts
1.9K
Innovation

The Traditional Events That Are Getting Their Digital Debuts

1.8K
Legal

TikTok Plans To Fight US Ban

1.6K
Cloud Banking

How One Cloud-Native Business Bank Overcame Its Cloud-Migration Roadblocks

1.6K
Credit Unions

How Credit Unions Are Putting Digital To Work For Their Members

DoorDash Raising $400M From New, Existing Investors
1.6K
IPO

DoorDash Moves Ahead With Q4 IPO Plans

Giving Auto Industry Overdue Digital Tune-Up
1.6K
Merchant Innovation

Vroom CEO: Selling Cars Online Takes More Than Just Having A Website

1.5K
Investments

Goldman Sachs Eyes Creating $2B Tech Fund

Commercial Real Estate Poised For Space Shift
1.5K
Business

Companies Push Back Office Reopenings

1.3K
B2B Payments

QuickPay Funding Rolls Out One-Day Payment Method

Big Business Takes Up Arms Against WeChat Ban
1.3K
Legal

WeChat Users Sue Trump Administration Over Ban

UK To Lift Tax For Facebook, Amazon, Google
1.2K
Taxes

Report: UK Tax Aimed At Facebook, Amazon, Google To Be Repealed