International

Indonesia Levies 10 Pct Tax On Sales From Tech Firms

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
VAT

Starting next month, it will cost Amazon, Netflix, Spotify and Google more to do business in Indonesia.

The Southeast Asian country’s national tax office announced it will impose a 10 percent value-added tax (VAT) on foreign global technology companies as the nation looks for ways to defray the costs of battling the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Reuters reported.

A VAT is levied on a product whenever value is added at each stage of the supply chain, from production to sale.

The tax is in response to an expected 13 percent drop in state collections as the coronavirus took its toll on revenues. In addition, the country has spent nearly $50 billion for the fight against the virus. The country’s total budget for 2020 is $177.6 billion.

With a population of nearly 270 million, Indonesia is in the midst of a boom in its digital economy, which is expected to reach $130 billion by 2025, according to a study by Google, Temasek Holdings and Bain & Co.

Under the terms of the VAT, foreign companies that sell digital products and services in Indonesia worth at least 600 million rupiah ($41,667) a year, or generate annual traffic from at least 12,000 users, will be required to pay the 10 percent VAT, the news service reported.

“The tax office will continue to communicate with relevant businesses abroad … the number of companies assigned to apply VAT for digital products will likely increase,” Hestu Yoga Saksama, tax office spokesman, told Reuters.

A Netflix spokesman said the company would comply.

“It is for governments to decide the rules on VAT and in every country we operate, Netflix respects those rules,” Netflix told Reuters.

Amazon Web Services, Google and Spotify did not respond to requests for comment.

Earlier this year, Liz Armbruester, senior vice president of global compliance at Seattle software company Avalara, told PYMNTS cross-border commerce is expected to reach as much as 15 percent of the online retail market.

“We want things now, and we want them from everywhere,” she said, noting firms that want to sell across borders have to take VAT, tariffs and other costs of doing business into their strategic plans.

——————————

PYMNTS STUDY: THE CROSS-BORDER MERCHANT FRICTION INDEX – JUNE 2020

The PYMNTS Cross-Border Merchant Friction Index analyzes the key friction points experienced by consumers browsing, shopping and paying for purchases on international eCommerce sites. PYMNTS examined the checkout processes of 266 B2B and B2C eCommerce sites across 12 industries and operating from locations across Europe and the United States to provide a comprehensive overview of their checkout offerings.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

hemp-industry-us-treasury-banking-fincen
2.9K
Retail

US Treasury Tells Banks To Treat Hemp Businesses Like Any Other

tokopedia-google-invest
2.8K
Investments

Google Eyes Investing In Indonesia’s eCommerce Hub Tokopedia

2.5K
Economy

Labor Secretary: $600 Unemployment Payouts No Longer Needed

2.5K
Economy

Goldman Sachs Drops GDP Estimate; Expects Lower Growth This Quarter

2.3K
Healthcare

Cedar CEO: Solving For Healthcare’s ‘Black Box’ Of Patient Billing

2.3K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: SEC Warns Consumers Of Crypto-Trading Scams; Hamilton FinTech Launches Jefferson Stablecoin

2.1K
Payments Innovation

Let’s Go Out To The Drive-In Movie Restaurant: How One Restaurant Is Reinventing The Dining Experience

2.0K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

India’s Billing Processor BillDesk Looks For Buyers

2.0K
Delivery

India’s Investor Laws Blocks Food Delivery Startup Zomato From Chinese Investor Money

1.9K
Retail

What Q1 And Q2 Is Telling Us About The Rest Of 2020

1.8K
B2B Payments

Nine Peaks Solutions Rolls Out New Data Extraction Tool For Payroll

1.7K
Banking

General Atlantic’s Dr. Jud Linville On FinTechs And What’s Ahead For Banks

1.7K
B2B Payments

BNY Mellon Partners With Early Warning Services For Faster Payment Times

1.7K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Uber Reaches $2.65B Deal To Buy Postmates

Starling Bank app
1.7K
B2B Payments

UK’s Starling Bank Seeks Government Grants To Build New SMB Offerings