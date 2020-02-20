International

Paysend Launches Mobile Multi-Currency Wallet In Europe

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Paysend Launches Multi-Currency Wallet In Europe

The U.K. FinTech Paysend is introducing Global Account, its international, fee-free mobile money account with a multi-currency wallet, to European users, the company announced on Thursday (Feb. 20).

The Global Account offering aims to save people as much as £2 billion in currency conversions when buying abroad. Paysend analysis shows that people can save as much as £1.25 billion in fees when spending internationally and up to £996 million when shopping on overseas websites.

With the Global Account, users can pay, hold and spend their money using the multi-currency wallet. In many cases, there are no fees at all.

“We have been working hard to enable the best Paysend technology to really deliver an amazing product experience,” said Abhishek Tripathi, head of business for Paysend Global Account. “That’s why our new Global Account, which makes it easier for people to pay, hold and spend money globally, is a truly innovative product. The multi-currency wallet transforms the Paysend Mastercard into a local currency card wherever users are.”

The Paysend Global Account’s multi-currency wallet currently works with the world’s top six currencies, including the Chinese yuan. The platform uses the mid-market exchange rate, which makes it easy to change value between currencies. Users can pay in local currency with the Paysend Mastercard or using the in-app virtual card.

“Millions of people travel each day and struggle with the cost and complexity of traditional products and services,” said Alberto Macciani, chief marketing officer at Paysend. “Our new Global Account gives everyone the opportunity to manage their money more efficiently and seamlessly in a global world.”

Customers can use the app to send and receive money internationally with Global Account users. The app also seamlessly integrates with Global Transfers, Paysend’s global money transfer service. Global Account also has a buy now pay later (BNPL) feature that offers users as much as £200 in credit to make purchases, with interest-free repayments over a two-week period.

In July, Paysend announced an £8.5 million Series B fundraising round from GVA Capital. The FinTech firm has notched a Seedrs investment of £4.6 million for the company, while GVA invested £3.95 million in the firm.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Study: 

The Future Of Unattended Retail Report: Vending As The New Contextual Commerce, a PYMNTS and USA Technologies collaboration, details the findings from a survey of 2,325 U.S. consumers about their experiences with shopping via unattended retail channels and their interest in using them going forward.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

housing market rising housing market rising
3.5K
Real Estate

US Home Sales Hit Highest January Peak In Years

3.0K
B2B Payments

CORT On Using Mobile, Visual Purchasing To Solve B2B Event Payments Friction

Mastercard: Collaboration Is Key To Lowering Corporates’ Real-Time Barriers Mastercard: Collaboration Is Key To Lowering Corporates’ Real-Time Barriers
2.8K
B2B Payments

Mastercard: Collaboration Is Key To Scaling Real-Time Payments

Fintech, startup, Neobank, digital, china, paris, EasyEuro, funding, investments, b2b Fintech, startup, Neobank, digital, china, paris, EasyEuro, funding, investments, b2b
2.8K
B2B Payments

French FinTech Closes $4M For New Neobank

2.8K
Security & Fraud

How FIs Can Win The Battle Against ‘Smarter’ Payments Fraud

Rapyd, Visa Promote FinTech Adoption Rapyd, Visa Promote FinTech Adoption
2.7K
B2B Payments

Rapyd, Visa Promote FinTech Adoption

Visa Visa
2.7K
VISA

Visa, Accor Team To Push Loyalty Past Points To Preference

online platforms online platforms
2.7K
Mastercard

Mastercard: Online Platforms – And Data – Help Cities Tackle Urban Challenges

coronavirus-japan-china-economy coronavirus-japan-china-economy
2.7K
International

Japanese Sales Tax Triggers 6 Pct Economic Contraction

2.7K
Ridesharing

Coronavirus Fear Infects NYC Ridesharing

SumUp, U.K. FinTech, Mastercard, Business Payments Card, b2b, digital payments, SumUp, U.K. FinTech, Mastercard, Business Payments Card, b2b, digital payments,
2.6K
B2B Payments

SumUp, Mastercard Intro Business Payments Card

coronavirus, alibaba, loans, outbreak, economic, impact, ecommerce, economy, news coronavirus, alibaba, loans, outbreak, economic, impact, ecommerce, economy, news
2.5K
International

China’s Alibaba Loans Near $3B To Coronavirus-Affected Firms

2.5K
Brexit

N26’s UK Customers Scramble After Bank’s Exit

Cereal Makers Aim For A Healthy Profit Cereal Makers Aim For A Healthy Profit
2.5K
Retail

Cereal Makers Aim To Move From Sweet Tooth To Healthy Profit

HDFC Banks Teams Up With Mastercard and And SAP Concor On Corp Spending Management HDFC Banks Teams Up With Mastercard and And SAP Concor On Corp Spending Management
2.5K
B2B Payments

HDFC Taps Mastercard, SAP Concur For T&E Tech