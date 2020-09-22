International

Today In Payments Around The World: CaixaBank, Bankia Merger Could Make Biggest FI In Spain; Gojek Redoubles Efforts In Thailand With New App

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

In today’s top payments news around the world, CaixaBank and Bankia said they are combining in a deal that would make it the biggest financial institution in the country if approved, and Gojek is doubling down in Thailand with a new app. Plus, Western Union is collaborating with Isabel Group to provide payments in Belgium.

CaixaBank, Bankia Merger Could Create Spain’s Largest Financial Institution

Bankia and CaixaBank recently said that they are combining in an arrangement that, if given the green light by shareholders and regulators, would make the biggest financial institution in the country. The entity formed by the combination would maintain the name of CaixaBank and be bigger than the nation’s current biggest bank, Santander. CaixaBank is based in Valencia, while Bankia is based in Madrid.

Gojek Ramps Up In Thailand With New App

Gojek, which began as a call center for seeking motorcycle taxis a decade ago, is redoubling its efforts in Thailand. The firm has launched a new, revamped mobile program for the country, which is taking the place of its past country-specific app. Grab entered Southeast Asia two calendar years ago when it purchased operations from Uber, with Gojek entering the market a year after.

Western Union Teams With Isabel Group To Offer Payments In Belgium

The business arm of Western Union will work with Isabel Group via the Isabel 6 B2B network to expand connectivity in Belgium. As it stands, the Isabel 6 platform serves 70,000 professional customers. The expansion and collaboration with Western Union Business Solutions will assist in it reaching the international payments network of Western Union that covers 200 nations and territories in more than 130 currencies globally.

International Trade Shows Signs Of Recovery

Worldwide trade has proved to be remarkably resistant even though most industries have suffered from COVID-19. The sector is reportedly making a more formidable rebound than following the 2008 financial crisis. Even though trade is still under pre-COVID-19 levels, it recouped approximately 50 percent of this year’s historic loss by June per the Kiel Institute for the World Economy.

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS TV OCTOBER SERIES: POWERING THE DIGITAL SHIFT – B2B PAYMENTS 2021 

Banks, corporates and even regulators now recognize the imperative to modernize — not just digitize —the infrastructures and workflows that move money and data between businesses domestically and cross-border.

Together with Visa, PYMNTS invites you to a month-long series of livestreamed programs on these issues as they reshape B2B payments. Masters of modernization share insights and answer questions during a mix of intimate fireside chats and vibrant virtual roundtables.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Riskified Helps Merchants' Holiday Conversions
2.0K
SMBs

Visa On Giving SMBs A Digital-First Boost This Holiday Season

How SMBs Are Navigating The Great Cash Crunch
1.9K
SMBs

New Report: The Power Of Instant On SMBs' Financial Health

QSRs Flex Their Creative Cocktail Muscles
1.9K
Innovation

QSRs Flex Their Creative Cocktail Muscles

Scooters
1.7K
Business

Lime CFO On Driving Profits From Scooters

TikTok Sale Stalls Over Uncertainty If App's Core Programming Is Included
1.6K
1
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Oracle And Walmart Could Pay $12B For TikTok Stake Under Deal Trump Endorses

1.6K
Artificial Intelligence

Taking AI Beyond Fraud Prevention And Into The Realm Of Smart Payments Routing

Is California’s IoT Legislation A Step Too Far?
1.6K
Biometrics

Chinese Consumers Slow To Adopt Pay By Face

1.6K
1
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Australian Man Sentenced For Mining Crypto On Gov’t Supercomputers; Oil Fund Claims 600 BTC Among World's Largest Sovereign Wealth Fund

Middle East startup business
1.6K
Digital Payments

Why Cash Is No Longer King In The Country Of Jordan

1.6K
B2B Payments

Western Union Teams With Isabel Group To Offer Payments In Belgium

1.6K
B2B Payments

ECS Fin To Test Apifiny's Blockchain Program

supply chain
1.5K
Economy

International Trade Shows Signs Of Recovery

1.4K
B2B Payments

Cape Debuts 'Recession Fighting' Credit Card

SMBs, survival, bankruptcy, cash on hand, coronavirus, economy, National Bureau Of Economic Research, news
1.4K
Economy

Does The Merchant And Consumers' Disconnect On The Pandemic’s Length Signal Trouble?

Bank
1.4K
Banking

US Banks Keep Expectations Low Amid Tepid Interest Rates