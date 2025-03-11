D24 Fintech Group Expands Operations to More Than 100 Countries

D24 Fintech Group reports its financial technology solutions are now operating in more than 100 countries.

The company collaborates with partners across Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa, it said in a press release emailed to PYMNTS.

“Our technology is designed to bridge the gap between traditional and modern digital finance,” D24 Fintech Group CEO Vincent de Cannière said in the release. “By doing so, we provide technology solutions that assist organizations in digital finance operations globally.”

D24 Fintech Group partners with financial institutions and governments to enable blockchain integration, Web3 integration and development, wallet integration and multi-asset trading, according to the release.

These solutions are designed to improve financial inclusion, enhance cross-border payment infrastructure and ensure compliance with global regulations, the release said.

Some of the latest projects completed by D24 Fintech Group include blockchain integration with global banking institutions, partnerships with countries aiming to use digital technology to enhance their cross-border payment infrastructure, and financial services and wallet infrastructure that improve financial inclusion, per the release.

“With a growing presence in key markets, we’re committed to operating in full compliance with global financial regulations,” de Cannière said in the release. “Our solutions are developed with a strong emphasis on regulatory alignment, security and transparency to support evolving financial markets.”

