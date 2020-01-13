Global Payments

MoneyGram Teams With EbixCash To Bring Transfers To India

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
MoneyGram, EbixCash To Bring Transfers To India

Payments solutions firm EbixCash is bringing cash card solutions to India with a MoneyGram partnership, MoneyGram announced on Monday (Jan. 13).

EbixCash, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ebix, supplies international on-demand software and eCommerce services. MoneyGram is an international provider of money transfer services.

“MoneyGram is focusing on diversification by investing in both its digital business and in key international markets such as India,” said Alex Holmes, chairman and chief executive officer of MoneyGram. “Partnering with the largest financial exchange in the country is an important milestone, and we are excited to enable EbixCash to plug into the MoneyGram platform to access our customer-centric capabilities and services.”

The strategic partnership will enable MoneyGram to bring enhanced services to millions of consumers across Ebix‘s 320,000 distribution outlets – 768 districts, 4,000 cities and more than 75,000 villages. The partnership will also increase coverage in rural areas.

EbixCash customers in these locations can tap the MoneyGram platform and receive money from family and friends around the world.

“We are excited with the nature of this strategic partnership, which is a win-win for both sides. Being a master agent for MoneyGram, our interests will now be perfectly aligned to ensure that MoneyGram’s reach is spread across the length and breadth of India through our strong franchise network,” said Robin Raina, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Ebix. “We see this as a game-changing deal on many fronts for us, and will thus put all of our might behind this partnership.”

MoneyGram provides omnichannel money transfer and payment services that enable friends and family to affordably, reliably and conveniently send money in over 200 countries and territories.

“India remains the world’s top recipient of remittances, and we’re excited to better serve this critical market through our partnership with EbixCash, a leading brand with an approximate 80 percent share of locations in the country,” added Grant Lines, chief revenue officer, MoneyGram.

In November, MoneyGram’s $324.5 million revenue was off by 6.5 percent year on year, missing expectations that sent the stock tumbling. The firm noted that progress is being made in its digital transformation.

——————————–

Upcoming PYMNTS Virtual Event:

Join PYMNTS CEO, Karen Webster and Amy Parsons, SVP of Global Acceptance, Discover Financial Services on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 1:00 PM (ET) to learn the ways merchants can meet consumer expectations with payments technology available today — and how they can prepare for the future.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Tesla Tesla
4.7K
Safety and Security

Tesla Invites Hackers To Compete For $1M In Cash And Prizes

PBOC Making Progress Toward Digital Coin PBOC Making Progress Toward Digital Coin
4.1K
Cryptocurrency

China’s Central Bank Moves Closer To Digital Coin Launch

Visa Tap To Phone Expands POS Acceptance Visa Tap To Phone Expands POS Acceptance
3.6K
Mobile Payments

Visa Tap To Phone Expands POS Acceptance For Retailers

Travelex Checking Computers For Ransomware Travelex Checking Computers For Ransomware
3.4K
Security & Fraud

Travelex Checking Employees’ Computers For Signs Of Ransomware

After PayPal Pays $4B For Honey, Amazon Tells Users To Uninstall It After PayPal Pays $4B For Honey, Amazon Tells Users To Uninstall It
3.3K
Amazon

Amazon Warns That PayPal’s Honey Poses ‘Security Issue’

Aflac Acquisition Targets Mid-Market Financing Aflac Acquisition Targets Mid-Market Financing
2.9K
B2B Payments

Aflac Acquisition Targets Mid-Market Financing

Big Brands Are Cutting Ties With Amazon Big Brands Are Cutting Ties With Amazon
2.9K
Amazon

Big Brands Are Cutting Ties With Amazon

Giving Financial Independence The Royal Treatment Giving Financial Independence The Royal Treatment
2.8K
International

Giving Financial Independence The Royal Treatment

US Companies Reporting Losses Nears 40 Pct US Companies Reporting Losses Nears 40 Pct
2.5K
Investments

Forty Percent Of US-Listed Companies Report Losses

Just Eat Just Eat
2.4K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Takeaway Wins Bid For UK’s Just Eat With $8B Share Offer

Wearables Wearables
2.2K
Wearables

Regulators Investigate Fitness Bands Amid Patent Violation Claims

Britain, Bank, StanChart, Standard Chartered, investment, China, Supply Chain, Startup, Linklogis, B2B Britain, Bank, StanChart, Standard Chartered, investment, China, Supply Chain, Startup, Linklogis, B2B
2.1K
B2B Payments

Standard Chartered Backs China’s Linklogis

Mastercard Mastercard
2.1K
Mastercard

Using AI To Keep Issuers On The Right Side Of Credit Risk

PayPal, Connected Economy, Cyberwar PayPal, Connected Economy, Cyberwar
2.0K
News

PayPal Deal, Connected Economy And Cyberwar Top Week’s News

SoftBank To Invests In Indonesia’s Smart City SoftBank To Invests In Indonesia’s Smart City
1.8K
Investments

SoftBank To Invest In Indonesia’s Sustainable City