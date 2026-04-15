Visa and Bank of America Want Merchants to Get World Cup-Ready
Highlights
The World Cup is a six-week spending wave, not a one-day event. Merchants need to plan for sustained demand across airports, hotels, restaurants, bars, transit and local retail.
The biggest winners will be the merchants that make checkout fast and easy for global visitors. Speed, payment flexibility, clear signage and reliable systems will matter as much as inventory and staffing.
Ross McCall of FIFA World Cup 2026, Steve Twombly of Bank of America and Andrea Fairchild of Visa said merchants that follow up quickly and turn visitors into repeat customers will get the most value from the event.
Watch more: Live Roundtable With Bank of America, FWC26, Visa
Ross McCall is executive director of commercial operations for FIFA World Cup 2026.
Steve Twombly is managing director in Global Payments Solutions at Bank of America.
Andrea Fairchild is senior vice president of global sponsorship strategy at Visa.