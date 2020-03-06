Investments

Millennial-Focused Digital Bank Empower Finance Raises $20M

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Digital Bank Empower Finance Raises $20M

San Francisco-based Empower Finance, a mobile banking app aimed at helping millennials save wealth, has raised $20 million in a Series A funding round led by Defy Ventures and Icon Ventures, according to a report. The Founder and CEO of Nubank David Velez also participated in the funding round.

The company, which was founded in 2017, is run by a former Sequoia Capital partner named Warren Hogarth.

Empower Finance has 35 employees and 600,000 users on the platform. The company uses artificial intelligence (AI) combined with human financial planners to help the younger generation grow wealth. It offers a savings account with a 1.6 percent annual percentage yield that promises no minimums, no overdraft fees and unlimited withdrawals.

The system analyzes account holders’ bank and credit card accounts and provides a spending analysis, along with recommendations for how much they should save into which account, how to cut costs and what to do when they overspend.

The digital banking field is fraught with competition. Competitor Chime announced in December that it is worth $5.8 billion after recently closing a financing round. The opportunity is large in the sector, as digital banks represent only about 3 percent of the overall market.

One reason for the growth of digital banks is that they charge fewer fees than traditional banks. Empower, for example, charges $6 per month, and Hogarth said users can save $300 per year in fees – about $1,300 annually – that they would otherwise pay to a traditional bank.

“If you look at [the market] from the outside, it looks crowded. But the consumer financial services in the U.S. is a $2 trillion business, and we haven’t had a fundamental shift since maybe Schwab came along 30 years ago,” he said.

Previously, Empower raised an undisclosed amount of seed money from Sequoia, and then a $4.5 million funding round led by Initialized Capital.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Report: 

B2B APIs aren’t just for large enterprises anymore — middle-market firms and SMBs now realize their potential for enabling low-cost access to real-time payments and account data. But those capabilities are only the tip of the API iceberg, says HSBC global head of liquidity and cash management Diane Reyes. In the March 2020 B2B API Tracker, Reyes explains how the next wave of banking APIs could fight payments fraud and proactively alert middle-market treasurers to investment opportunities.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

T-Mobile Hacked, User Data Stolen T-Mobile Hacked, User Data Stolen
3.2K
Fraud Attack

T-Mobile Hacked, User Data Stolen

2.9K
Innovation

Mastercard On Accelerating Growth Between FinTechs And FIs To Foster Ecosystem Collaboration

china, car sales, showrooms, dealerships, sales, coronavirus, online china, car sales, showrooms, dealerships, sales, coronavirus, online
2.7K
International

Vehicle Sales Down 80 Pct In China Due To Coronavirus 

Visa Levels The Female Founder Funding Field Visa Levels The Female Founder Funding Field
2.7K
Investments

Visa Partnerships Level The Female Founder Funding Field

2.6K
Banking

The Rise Of ‘Intelligent Engagement’ In Corporate Banking

Uber will see minor declines over the coronavirus in its ride business. Uber will see minor declines over the coronavirus in its ride business.
2.5K
Ridesharing

Uber CEO Expects Ride Slowdown, Delivery Uptick From Virus

Walmart Is Merging Grocery And Main Apps Walmart Is Merging Grocery And Main Apps
2.3K
Walmart

Walmart Consolidating Grocery And Main Apps

How AI Can Eliminate Use Of Manual Fraud Review How AI Can Eliminate Use Of Manual Fraud Review
2.3K
Fraud Prevention

AI And Tossing Out The Manual Fraud Review Manual

Ant Financial, alipay, aliexpress, china, fintech, ecommerce, Acquires, Minority Stake, buy now pay later, Klarna Ant Financial, alipay, aliexpress, china, fintech, ecommerce, Acquires, Minority Stake, buy now pay later, Klarna
2.3K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Ant Financial Acquires Minority Stake In Klarna

Facebook Eyes Changing Libra Into A Payments Network Facebook Eyes Changing Libra Into A Payments Network
2.1K
Facebook

Facebook Revamps Libra Under Pressure

Outage, trading Outage, trading
2.0K
Investments

Robinhood Outage Shows Cracks In Its Platform Model

Banking fraud Red Hat Banking fraud Red Hat
2.0K
API

HSBC On The Next Phase Of Treasury APIs

Rent The Runway Expands Subscription Types Rent The Runway Expands Subscription Types
2.0K
Retail

Rent The Runway Expands Subscription Types

india-crypto-trading-ban-supreme-court india-crypto-trading-ban-supreme-court
1.9K
Cryptocurrency

India’s Supreme Court Reverses Ban On Crypto Trading

Fifth Third faces legal action over alleged fake accounts. Fifth Third faces legal action over alleged fake accounts.
1.9K
Bank Regulation

Fifth Third Faces CFPB Probe Over Fake Accounts