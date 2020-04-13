Investments

SoftBank’s Struggling Vision Fund On Track To Lose $16.5B

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
SoftBank

SoftBank Group Corp. is forecasting that its $100 billion Vision Fund will lose $16.5 billion in the financial year ending March 31, which means the group as a whole will lose money for the first time in 15 years, according to a company statement on Monday (April 13).

Masayoshi Son, chief executive officer of SoftBank, pointed to “the deteriorating market environment” amid the coronavirus pandemic as the reason for the fund’s loss. The group is expecting an operating loss of  ¥1.35 trillion and a net loss of ¥750 billion for the year ended March 31, according to the statement. In the same time period the previous year, the company showed a ¥1.41 trillion profit.

The losses are a “major blow” to Son, who is looking to kickstart his reputation among bankers, backers, stakeholders and investors, according to a CNBC report. SoftBank said it was expecting to lose $7.4 billion on WeWork, OneWeb and on other investments outside the fund. Satellite firm OneWeb filed for bankruptcy in March after SoftBank pulled funding.

SoftBank launched its Vision Fund in 2017 with the backing of Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi. The fund invested in rideshare giant Uber Technologies and office-share firm WeWork, both of which have seen financial difficulties. SoftBank ended up having to write down billions over the past several months.

SoftBank and WeWork are embroiled in a legal battle after the Japanese tech conglomerate backed out of a $3 billion rescue plan. The office-sharing giant has accused SoftBank of breach of contract.

“Instead of abiding by its contractual obligations, SoftBank, under increasing pressure from activist investors, has engaged in a purposeful campaign to avoid completion of the tender offer,” WeWork said in a statement.

Following WeWork’s failed initial public offering last September, SoftBank had agreed to a bailout. Recently, however, SoftBank has been busy trying to raise $10 billion for its Vision Fund to help combat the coronavirus pandemic. Falling oil prices caused strife among Middle Eastern investors, and many companies are saying they’ll have trouble surviving. 

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE VIRTUAL PANEL: TUESDAY, APRIL 14, 2020 | 11:30 AM (ET)

Join PYMNTS CEO, Karen Webster with panelists from PSCU, BECU and PenFed on Tuesday April 14th at 11:30 am ET to dissect a wave of innovation that’s reinventing the credit union as we know it. The panel will delve into revelations from the latest PYMNTS “Credit Union Innovation Index” and look at how the credit union sector is responding to the COVID-19 crisis for members. Learn how changes to the CU landscape are transforming that sector as Webster and top decision-makers explore “360° of Credit Union Innovation.”

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Consumer Goods Consumer Goods
44.5K
International

Consumer Inflation Lessens In China Following Record High In February

Treasury check Treasury check
31.8K
Coronavirus

Senators Want To Keep CARES Money Away From Debt Collectors

17.0K
Coronavirus

Mitigating Risk With Payment Flexibility: Continuity In The Face Of Uncertainty

mobile wallet at POS mobile wallet at POS
10.2K
News

The Week in Payments: Mobile Wallets, Subscription Solutions And Recentering Financial Services 

Treasury check, cash Treasury check, cash
7.5K
Coronavirus

IRS Launches Consumer Portal For Getting Stimulus Checks

Trump Wants Business Relief Pushed Through As-Is Trump Wants Business Relief Pushed Through As-Is
6.2K
Coronavirus

Trump Wants New Business Relief Pushed Through As-Is

Lobbying, stimulus funds, coronavirus, relief, nonessential businesses, retail, loans Lobbying, stimulus funds, coronavirus, relief, nonessential businesses, retail, loans
5.8K
Coronavirus

Companies Enlist Lobbyists For Stimulus Funds

The Handshake Is Dead – Long Live The Curtsy The Handshake Is Dead – Long Live The Curtsy
4.9K
Coronavirus

The Handshake Is Dead – Long Live The Curtsy

Google, Apple Team Up For Coronavirus Tracking Google, Apple Team Up For Coronavirus Tracking
3.9K
Coronavirus

Google, Apple Team Up To Enable Coronavirus Tracking Tech

Report: COVID-19's Full Economic Impact Yet To Hit Report: COVID-19's Full Economic Impact Yet To Hit
3.9K
Economy

COVID-19’s Full Economic Impact Yet To Hit, Report Says

Fed's Neel Kashkari says not to hope for a quick recovery Fed's Neel Kashkari says not to hope for a quick recovery
3.6K
Economy

Fed’s Kashkari: Quick Economic Rebound Unlikely

Walmart Doubles Last Year’s eCommerce Grocery Sales Walmart Doubles Last Year’s eCommerce Grocery Sales
3.5K
Retail

Walmart Doubles March 2019’s eCommerce Grocery Sales

The Weekender The Weekender
3.3K
News

Healthcare Payments AI, Subscription Churn, Turbo Tax Tool For Stimulus Payments Top This Week’s News

Donald Trump Donald Trump
3.2K
Coronavirus

Trump Will Not Yet Reopen Economy Amid COVID-19

MBA Students Petition For Refunds Due To COVID-19 MBA Students Petition For Refunds Due To COVID-19
3.2K
Coronavirus

MBA Students Petition For Tuition Refunds Due To Coronavirus