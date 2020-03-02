Investments

Thought Machine Notches $83M For Cloud Banking

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
digital banking

Cloud-native London FinTech startup Thought Machine has raised $83 million in a Series B funding round led by Draper Esprit, with participation from existing investors Lloyds Banking Group, IQ Capital, Backed and Playfair, Thought Machine announced on Monday (March 2).

The consumer banking shift from physical branches to online services has been quickly accelerating, with customers anticipating and asking for even quicker financial services. Thought Machine’s cloud-based technology powers this latest range of services on behalf of legacy financial institutions and neobanks.

Thought Machine plans to use the funding to advance its platform and grow its customer base, which right now is centered in Europe and Asia. Current clients include legacy institutions — Standard Chartered, Lloyds Banking Group, Sweden’s SEB — and challenger or neobanks like Atom. 

Some of the funding will benefit Thought Machine’s plans for a U.S. expansion, which includes opening an office at the end of this year. The funding will also be used to drive Thought Machine’s global expansion into Asia Pacific.

The company’s cloud-based blockchain banking solution — called the Vault — lets legacy and challenger banks compete in the cloud while also offering scalability. The Vault platform offers checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, credit cards and mortgages. Thought Machine is a B2B2C model and doesn’t sell services directly to individuals.

Founded in 2014 by former Google engineer Paul Taylor, who serves as the company’s chief executive officer, Thought Machine has a workforce of 300 and a market cap that is currently “increasing healthily,” according to TechCrunch

The startup was valued at around $143 million during its Series A funding in 2014. The news outlet estimated that at the current funding stage, its valuation could potentially be $220 million to $320 million.

Taylor said that because Thought Machine is in growth mode, it is not yet turning a profit. The startup also went through an organizational bankruptcy restructuring; assets, employees and customers from one business controlled by Taylor were acquired by another.

Thought Machine has plans to roll out in Australia and Japan and later in 2020, the startup will launch in North America.

“There are all sorts of banks, and they are all trying to find niches,” said Taylor.

U.K. banking startup Atom teamed up with Thought Machine in 2018 to move its technology onto the company’s blockchain platform. 

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Study: 

The Future Of Unattended Retail Report: Vending As The New Contextual Commerce, a PYMNTS and USA Technologies collaboration, details the findings from a survey of 2,325 U.S. consumers about their experiences with shopping via unattended retail channels and their interest in using them going forward.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Walmart app Walmart app
3.0K
Data Dive

Data Dive, Big Moves Edition: Walmart, Uber Eats And The US Stock Market

Brighterion healthcare costs Brighterion healthcare costs
2.6K
Fraud Prevention

Mastercard: Using AI To Cure Healthcare’s $240B Fraud, Waste And Abuse Problem

Docusign has bought Seal Software. Docusign has bought Seal Software.
2.5K
Acquiring

DocuSign Buys Contract Analytics Firm Seal Software For $188M

Walmart and Verizon will team up to use 5G technology in some stores. Walmart and Verizon will team up to use 5G technology in some stores.
2.4K
Walmart

Walmart Taps Verizon 5G To Power In-Store Health Centers

AmEx, SMB, card, sales, high-pressure, policies, rewards, news AmEx, SMB, card, sales, high-pressure, policies, rewards, news
2.3K
SMBs

AmEx Reportedly Used High-Pressure Tactics To Boost SMB Sales

Coronavirus Coronavirus
2.2K
International

Coronavirus Impacts eCommerce, Business Travel

BoE Gov Says Crypto Could Slow Bank Loans BoE Gov Says Crypto Could Slow Bank Loans
2.0K
Banking

BoE Gov Says Crypto Could Slow Bank Loans

The UK's regulator wants to split up the Big Four accounting companies. The UK's regulator wants to split up the Big Four accounting companies.
1.9K
B2B Payments

UK Moves Closer To Big Four Accountancy Breakup

African eComm Firm Aims To Streamline Logistics African eComm Firm Aims To Streamline Logistics
1.9K
Delivery

African eComm Firm Taps Local Agents, Businesses To Streamline Logistics 

The Unexpected World Of Leap Year Commerce The Unexpected World Of Leap Year Commerce
1.9K
Retail

The Incredibly Unexpected World Of Leap Year Commerce

Why Corporates Have To Want To Kill B2B Checks Why Corporates Have To Want To Kill B2B Checks
1.8K
Digital Payments

What It Will Take To Really Kill The Check?

A new ballot initiative will attempt to fight AB 5. A new ballot initiative will attempt to fight AB 5.
1.8K
Gig Economy

Gig Worker Law Change Will Head To California Voters In November

Visa's Former Innovation Chief, Jim McCarthy, To Begin Position As President At i2c Visa's Former Innovation Chief, Jim McCarthy, To Begin Position As President At i2c
1.7K
Personnel

Visa’s Former Innovation Chief, Jim McCarthy, To Begin Position As President At i2c

FinTech banking competition FinTech banking competition
1.6K
Merchant Innovation

DATA: How FI’s Innovation Gap Is Big Tech’s Big Opportunity

Apple. Clearview AI, Facial recognition, app, iPhone, violation, rules, law enforcement, database, photos, news Apple. Clearview AI, Facial recognition, app, iPhone, violation, rules, law enforcement, database, photos, news
1.4K
Apple

Apple Blocks Clearview AI From App Store