Amazon Increases Total Investment in AI Startup Anthropic to $8 Billion

Amazon and Anthropic announced an expanded partnership that includes Amazon investing another $4 billion in the artificial intelligence company and Anthropic making Amazon Web Services (AWS) its primary training partner.

The new investment brings Amazon’s total investment in Anthropic to $8 billion, Anthropic said in a Friday (Nov. 22) press release.

“By combining Anthropic’s expertise in frontier AI systems with AWS’s world-class infrastructure, we’re building a secure, enterprise-ready platform that gives organizations of all sizes access to the forefront of AI technology,” Anthropic said in the release.

The expanded partnership builds on one announced in September 2023 that included Amazon investing $4 billion in Anthropic and Anthropic making AWS its primary cloud partner, Amazon said in a Friday press release.

In April, the companies added Anthropic’s Claude family of AI models to Amazon Bedrock, AWS’s fully managed service that provides secure access to foundation models.

In their newly expanded partnership, the companies will give AWS customers early access to fine-tune their own data on new Anthropic models as they are released, per the Amazon release.

“The response from AWS customers who are developing generative AI applications powered by Anthropic in Amazon Bedrock has been remarkable,” AWS CEO Matt Garman said in the Amazon release. “By continuing to deploy Anthropic models in Amazon Bedrock and collaborating with Anthropic on the development of our custom Trainium chips, we’ll keep pushing the boundaries of what customers can achieve with generative AI technologies.”

Millions of end users and tens of thousands of customers — including startups, enterprises and government institutions — are using Anthropic’s Claude in Amazon Bedrock, according to the Amazon release.

The announcement came two days after the U.S. Department of Justice proposed to force Google to unwind its partnership with Anthropic as part of a proposal to resolve an antitrust case against Google.

It also came three days after the United Kingdom’s competition watchdog, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), cleared Google’s partnership with Anthropic, saying the deal between the tech giant and the AI startup did not warrant additional investigation.

Among foundation models, Anthropic’s enterprise market share increased from 12% in 2023 to 24% this year.