Canary Raises $50 Million to Deploy AI for Hospitality Industry

Canary Technologies raised $50 million in a Series C funding round to support its deployment of artificial intelligence for the hospitality industry.

The company offers a Guest Management Platform and is rolling out guest-facing AI, Canary said in a Wednesday (June 12) press release.

With the new funding, the company will continue building its team, expedite its roadmap, further enhance its AI capabilities and broaden the use of its technology across the hospitality industry, according to the release.

“AI is transforming the way we live, work and travel,” Canary CEO and co-founder Harman Singh Narula said in the release. “Canary is at the forefront of delivering enterprise-grade hospitality AI solutions that empower hoteliers to streamline operations, boost efficiency and elevate the guest experience.”

The funding round was led by Insight Partners, the release said.

Canary’s Guest Management Platform digitizes “everything from post-booking through checkout,” according to the release. The platform is used by more than 20,000 hoteliers in over 80 countries.

The company’s Hotel Management Software includes Contactless Check-In/Checkout, Tablet Registration, Upsells, Guest Messaging, Canary AI and Digital Tipping, per the release.

With these solutions, hoteliers can eliminate paper-based processes, boost revenue, increase staff efficiency, improve the guest experience, and reduce chargebacks and payment fraud, the release said.

In March, Canary partnered with Adyen to help hotels enable seamless and secure guest transactions. The collaboration features the integration of Canary’s platform with Adyen’s global FinTech platform, enhancing hotels’ payment processing capabilities, redefining their handling of digital transactions, and delivering efficiency and convenience.

Both hotel operations and the guest experience have been redefined by technology ranging from online booking platforms and mobile check-in services to AI-powered chatbots and virtual concierge services, PYMNTS reported in March.

In another fundraise in the hospitality industry, Guesty raised $130 million in a Series F round in April to expand the capabilities and global footprint of its property management software platform for the short-term rental and hospitality industry.

