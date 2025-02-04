Auto Hauler Exchange Raises $5 Million for Vehicle Shipping Platform

Vehicle transportation marketplace Auto Hauler Exchange (AHX) has raised $5 million in new funding.

The company said its Series A round, announced in a news release Tuesday (Feb. 4), will allow it to expand its teams, scale its operations and enhance its platform, which connects vehicle haulers with vehicle shippers.

“We’re focused on providing a seamless experience for all users, making vehicle transport easier, faster, and more cost-effective,” said Royce Neubauer, AHX’s founder and CEO. “Our mission is to revolutionize the finished vehicle industry, beginning with auto transport, and this funding is a major step toward realizing that vision.”

According to the release, AHX has more than 5,000 carriers in its network, with upwards of 350 shippers using its platform to move vehicles. That platform streamlines the process of funding carriers, while also helping carriers optimize their routes and maximize their trailer capacity.

When PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster spoke with Neubauer in 2023, he noted the “fragmentation and inefficiencies” he’d seen in his years in the vehicle logistics field.

As that report noted, as the first digital marketplace of its kind in the vehicle logistics industry, AHX automates the complex workflows of the vehicle logistics ecosystem by connecting large and small vehicle haulers directly with vehicle shippers, cutting out the middleman and doing away with industry silos that often led to carriers driving so-called “empty miles” with empty space on their trucks.

“I just never could understand why that trailer wasn’t full,” Neubauer said. “But a lot of shippers work with a small pod of large carriers, and the problem is there are too many opportunities for a lot of these carriers to actually handle — while at the same time, you have tens of thousands of carriers out there desperately looking for these opportunities.”

