Tom Brady’s eMed Health Startup Scores $2 Billion Valuation

Miami-based, GLP-1-focused digital healthcare startup eMed is now a $2 billion-plus company.

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The company announced that valuation Thursday (March 26) as it completed a $200 million Series A funding round.

Led by AON Consulting, the round’s investors included retired NFL star Tom Brady, who became the company’s chief wellness officer earlier this year, and Linda Yaccarino, former CEO of X and current eMed chief executive.

“I believe eMed’s empathic agentic AI platform, combined with the strength of its people and partners, represents a true winning formula,” Brady said. “That conviction is why I’ve chosen to invest both my time as Founding Chief Wellness Officer and my capital in the company.”

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The company said it will use the funding to develop its agentic AI platform and to fund a new “capitated model” designed to help employers with healthcare costs, especially as they relate to GLP-1 diabetes/weight loss drugs, the focus of the eMed website.

“GLP-1 medications are the most requested workplace benefit, yet only one in five companies provide the benefit. eMed is changing that,” the release said. “By achieving more than 90% member adherence, more than double the industry norm, eMed’s program delivers what others cannot: employees who stay the course and see real results, including an average weight loss of 21 pounds, with 99% seeing improvement in at least one key biomarker within six months.”

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“The raise confirms eMed momentum and ‌establishes us as the definitive company ​for population health ​and helping employers break the runaway health care costs and break their cost curve,” Yaccurino told FOX Business.

In other health news, recent PYMNTS Intelligence research shows that the cost of healthcare is hitting younger Americans the hardest, turning routine treatment into a budget decision for people who “on paper, should need the least medical attention.”

That was the key takeaway from “Healthcare on Hold: Why 1 in 4 Gen Z Consumers Skip the Doctor,” the November Generational Pulse Report from PYMNTS Intelligence based on a survey of 2,368 consumers in the United States.

“Medical costs are straining household budgets across every age group, but the pressure is most acute among Generation Z, zillennials and millennials,” PYMNTS wrote last week. “While older consumers are more likely to use healthcare services, young adults are more likely to say those services create real financial stress, require out-of-pocket spending and lead them to delay treatment.”