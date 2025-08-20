FieldAI Raises $405 Million for Robotic AI and General-Purpose Robots

FieldAI said Wednesday (Aug. 20) that it raised $405 million in two consecutive rounds to accelerate the global adoption of its general-purpose robots.

The latest round was oversubscribed as the company gains new and expanded contracts for its general-purpose robotics intelligence, FieldAI said in a Wednesday press release.

FieldAI is developing a single software brain that can power a variety of robots, and its robots are currently operating on a day-to-day basis in construction, energy, manufacturing, urban delivery and inspection with companies in Japan, Europe and the United States, according to the release.

The company plans to use the new capital to accelerate its global growth, support its product development and double its headcount by the end of the year, per the release.

“With a deep understanding of the resilience and robustness required to deploy robotic AI in complex real-world conditions, we have taken a fundamentally different approach,” FieldAI founder and CEO Ali Agha said in the release. “Rather than attempting to shoehorn large language and vision models into robotics — only to address their hallucinations and limitations as an afterthought — we have designed intrinsically risk-aware architectures from the ground up.”

FieldAI’s investors include Bezos Expeditions, BHP Ventures, Canaan Partners, Emerson Collective, Intel Capital, Khosla Ventures, Nvidia’s venture capital arm NVentures, Prysm and Temasek, according to the release.

Vinod Khosla, founder of Khosla Ventures, said in the release: “FieldAI is at the forefront of the general-purpose robotics revolution, and its ability to rapidly deploy will unlock long-term economic and societal value.”

There is a crowded market for robotics AI, including big competitors like Meta, Google-funded Apptronik and Tesla, PYMNTS reported in February.

Robotics startup Skild AI said July 29 that it introduced an AI model that can run on almost any robot — from humanoids to table-top arms — and let them think, function and respond more like humans.

On July 15, XTEND secured a $30 million extension to its $70 million Series B funding round to expand the production and deployment of its AI-powered tactical autonomous drones and robots that are used by the U.S. and allied defense forces and that are intended for additional use in security, humanitarian and emergency response efforts.