XTEND Secures Another $30 Million to Expand Production of AI-Powered Robots

XTEND secured a $30 million extension to its $70 million Series B funding round to expand the production and deployment of its AI-powered tactical autonomous drones and robots that are used by the U.S. and allied defense forces.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

The company also aims to expand the use of these robots in security, humanitarian and emergency response efforts, it said in a Tuesday (July 15) press release.

“The successful completion of our Series B financing highlights the surging demand for mission-critical autonomous systems from allied defense and public safety agencies,” XTEND CEO Aviv Shapira said in the release. “The investment will fuel accelerated R&D, scale manufacturing and global deployment expansion.”

XTEND opened a new U.S. headquarters and drone manufacturing facility in Tampa, Florida, on July 1, according to the release.

Lee Moser, co-founder and general partner of Protego Ventures, which co-led the extension, said in the release that the new facility “represents more than a physical expansion — it marks a new phase of operational scale, U.S. engagement and global relevance.”

Ross Kestin, founding partner and CEO of Aliya Capital Partners, which co-led the extension, has joined XTEND’s board of directors.

“XTEND’s mission — to deliver cutting-edge drone and robotics systems for high-risk, mission-critical environments — aligns directly with our vision of supporting technologies that protect and enhance life,” Kestin said in the release.

XTEND Co-founder and CXO Matteo Shapira told PYMNTS in April 2024 that the company is building an operating system that lets robots handle specific tasks autonomously — entering buildings, scanning floors or even pursuing suspects.

However, “common sense” decisions like judging situations or adapting to unforeseen circumstances remain in the hands of human supervisors, Shapira said.

“This human-machine teaming, or ‘Practical Human Supervised Autonomy,’ allows our robots to work alongside supervisors, who can manage dozens of robots simultaneously,” Shapira said. “It’s a powerful fusion that unlocks real-world solutions.”

In another recent development in this space, robotics startup Genesis AI emerged from stealth with $105 million in seed funding on July 2, saying it aims to create a general-purpose AI model that will allow robots to automate a range of repetitive tasks.

In March, it was reported that robotics startup The Bot Company raised $150 million, bringing its total amount raised to $300 million. The Bot Company was founded by Kyle Vogt, former CEO of Cruise, an autonomous vehicle startup acquired by GM.