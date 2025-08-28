Google Ventures-Backed Attio Raises $52 Million for AI-Native CRM Platform

Attio raised $52 million in a Series B funding round to accelerate its development of an artificial intelligence-native customer relationship management (CRM) platform.

The company will use the new funding to “invest heavily” in research and development (R&D) and to “double-down” on reaching go-to-market (GTM) builders, according to a Tuesday (Aug. 26) press release.

Attio was launched two years ago and has 5,000 paying customers, according to the release.

The AI-native construction of its CRM platform enables teams to build GTM systems that fit how they work, as it has complete customer context, is adaptable and can be shaped by its users, the release said.

Customers use the platform to unify real-time data from across their GTM stack, automate complex processes, and build and launch apps and features, per the release.

“CRM is one of the most important categories in B2B, but it’s been stuck in the past,” Attio CEO and co-founder Nicolas Sharp said in the release. “AI-native CRM needs a completely different foundation — one that allows you to truly understand every customer, take action fast, and gives you the freedom to build the exact go-to-market systems you need at scale.”

Michael McBride, general partner at GV (Google Ventures), which led the funding round, said in the release that CRM is one of the largest software markets and has not seen a major platform shift in 25 years.

“For decades, innovation in go-to-market software was incremental and fragmented across countless point solutions,” McBride said. “With the ability to build, automate and extend directly in the platform, Attio is the foundation for go-to-market for the AI era.”

Attio announced its $23.5 million Series A funding round in March 2023, at which time the company had made its CRM publicly available and had more than 2,000 customers in over 100 countries.

In another move in the space, ServiceNow said in April that it acquired Logik.ai to bolster its CRM offerings with the help of Logik.ai’s configure, price, quote (CPQ) solution.

In December, HubSpot said it signed an agreement to acquire Frame AI and aimed to help go-to-market teams “transform conversations into actionable intelligence.”

