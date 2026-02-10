Stripe Valuation Approaches $140 Billion

Is payments FinTech Stripe on its way to becoming a $140 billion company?

A report Tuesday (Feb. 11) by Bloomberg News, citing a source familiar with the matter, says the firm is working on a tender offer that would bring its valuation to at least that number.

That’s up from $107 billion last year.

A spokesperson for Stripe declined to comment on the report when reached by PYMNTS.

As Bloomberg noted, Stripe—among the most closely watched candidates for an initial public offering (IPO)—has held frequent tenders since 2024 to let workers sell shares without going public. This newest deal, the report added, is a signal Stripe may keep delaying a listing.

“We’re still not in any rush,” Co-founder and President John Collison told the news outlet last month in an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “It’s very early for us where, genuinely, it’s the fastest-moving time in our industry since we started Stripe.”

Stripe has not announced new funding since it raised $6.5 billion in 2023, with the company achieving profitability the following year.

Stripe recently acquired a group of companies to enhance its efforts in the stablecoin and artificial intelligence (AI) sectors. In the former category, the company purchased infrastructure platform Bridge and crypto wallet provider Privy.

And last month, Stripe finalized its acquisition of Metronome, with plans to integrate the company’s usage-based billing capabilities for software companies into its billing platform.

“Metered pricing is the native business model for the AI era,” Co-founder and CEO Patrick Collison said when announcing the deal late last year. “As far as we can tell, the associated shift in how businesses generate revenue will be as big as the advent of SaaS. (It may even turn out to be considerably bigger),” he added, referring to “Software-as-a-Service.”

As PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster wrote in a column in December, it was a 2023 collaboration between Stripe and OpenAI that led to the Agentic Commerce Protocol, which brings together the dominant conversational AI interface and one of the most popular payments platforms.

“Together they built a protocol that lets agents complete purchases inside the AI experience while keeping the merchant’s current tech and payment stack intact,” Webster wrote.” Stripe brings decades of experience in digital payments, compliance and settlement workflows. OpenAI brings deep understanding of how conversational intent becomes transaction ready.”