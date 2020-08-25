IPO

Ant Group Files For IPO, Reports $3B In Half-Year Profits

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Alipay

Ant Group has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) of stock that could be the largest in history.

The company’s filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange said its shares will be listed in the financial hub and in Shanghai. Ant is the parent company of Alipay, which says it has 1 billion users with its online and mobile payments platform.

Ant Group, a Chinese financial technology (FinTech) company, had reported profits of 9.2 billion yuan ($1.3 billion) in the first fiscal year quarter. That was up 560 percent over the same period one year ago.

Alibaba Group Holding, a FinTech based in China, owns one-third of Ant. Ant is controlled by billionaire Jack Ma.

Ant Group is aiming for about a $225 billion valuation. Alibaba recently reported results that suggested it benefited from the digital shift that the pandemic has sped up.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Ant had 21.2 billion yuan ($3 billion) in net profits for the first half of the year with revenues hitting 72.5 billion yuan. The Journal said: “That implied a net profit margin of around 30 percent, fairly high for a relatively young company that is growing rapidly.”

Alipay, launched in 2004, was created to facilitate payment transactions on eCommerce sites operated by Alibaba. Since then, Alipay has turned into a payments provider for a range of online, in-store and other retail and business transactions.

Alibaba’s New York IPO raised $25 billion in 2014. Ma controls 50.5 percent of Ant’s voting rights, the Journal said.

Chinese consumers use Alipay for a wide range of financial transactions. More than 80 million businesses use its mobile app.

The Journal reported that about 43 percent of Ant’s revenues last year “came from what the company called digital payment and merchant services.” Alipay charges fees to businesses based on a percentage of their transaction volumes.

Most of Ant’s other revenue comes from what it calls its digital finance technology platform, the Journal said. The platform charges technology-service fees to banks, asset managers and insurance companies that use Alipay to do such things as making loans, selling  mutual funds and offering insurance.

——————————

NEW PYMNTS REPORT: THE FI’S GUIDE TO MODERNIZING DIGITAL PAYMENTS  

Instant payouts have become the name of the game for vendors and suppliers facing crumbling revenue streams, but banks can find themselves struggling to facilitate faster B2B payments. In this month’s The FI’s Guide to Modernizing Digital Payments, PYMNTS talks to Vikram Dewan, Deutsche Bank’s chief information officer, about how regulatory compliance complicates payments digitization — and why change must begin with shifting away from paper.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

4.2K
Apple

Apple Caves On In-App Payments Mandate For WordPress

Uber Health To Close Last Mile In Rx Deliveries
3.5K
Merchant Innovation

Uber Health’s Push To Close Prescription Deliveries Last Mile

2.4K
Mobile Applications

Tata Plans 'Super App' To Bring Together Its Consumer Services

2.3K
B2B Payments

Clear Books, Metro Bank Partner For SMB Accounting

2.0K
Legal

TikTok Plans To Fight US Ban

1.9K
Credit Unions

How Credit Unions Are Putting Digital To Work For Their Members

Giving Auto Industry Overdue Digital Tune-Up
1.9K
Merchant Innovation

Vroom CEO: Selling Cars Online Takes More Than Just Having A Website

1.9K
Cloud Banking

How One Cloud-Native Business Bank Overcame Its Cloud-Migration Roadblocks

DoorDash Raising $400M From New, Existing Investors
1.8K
IPO

DoorDash Moves Ahead With Q4 IPO Plans

1.7K
Investments

Goldman Sachs Eyes Creating $2B Tech Fund

Commercial Real Estate Poised For Space Shift
1.6K
Business

Companies Push Back Office Reopenings

1.6K
B2B Payments

QuickPay Funding Rolls Out One-Day Payment Method

1.5K
Restaurant innovation

Chipotle’s Chief Restaurant Officer On What’s Next For Restaurants

1.5K
Smarter Payments

Deep Dive: How Studying Up On International Payments Helps Marketplaces Recruit Freelance Educators

1.5K
B2B Payments

Invoice Fraud Strikes Amazon In $19M Scam