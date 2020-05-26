IPO

IPOs On Deck As US Market Reopens

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
initial public offering, IPO, stock market, coronavirus, news

There could be a rush of initial public offerings (IPOs) due to stalled deals amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report in the Financial Times on Saturday (May 23).  

In the past two weeks, six startups — including online car dealer Vroom and FinTech provider Shift4 Payments — filed for IPOs in the last month, according to data provider Refinitiv, as per FT. 

Backed by T. Rowe Price and Bill Gates, Vroom filed for its IPO on May 18 even though it had furloughed one third of its staff in May and levied pay cuts for everyone else. The company was valued at $1.5 billion after it raised $250 million in a private funding round last December. The startup’s net losses exceeded $140 million in 2019 on revenues of almost $1.2 billion. It started May with about $160 million.

Warner Music and the grocery chain Albertsons have filed paperwork and are pursuing an IPO sometime over the next few months.

The market for public equity sales “is picking up sooner than anticipated,” Neil Kell, chairman of global capital markets for Bank of America, told FT. “You’re going to see a wave of IPOs come to market that are larger rather than smaller because in volatile markets, investors want more liquidity. This is not a market where the marginal, smaller IPO will get done.”

The online insurance comparison platform SelectQuote raised $570 million last Wednesday (May20). Its IPO was the largest in the U.S. since February, and first-day trading closed up 35 percent. 

“We’re seeing signs of the IPO market reopening, and it is being led by growth equity,” said Paul Abrahimzadeh, co-head of North American equity capital markets for Citi. “With yields at record lows, capital that has the ability to flow between asset classes is moving into equities.”

This year has so far seen its lowest number of IPOs in four years — 34 companies raised $9 billion, according to Refinitiv data, per FT. 

The coronavirus-affected stock market has caused mixed results on retail IPOs in 2019. The big three initial public offerings — The RealReal, Chewy and Revolve — have either held their own against the storm or found some reason for optimism.

 

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE TV: POWERING THE DIGITAL SHIFT | MAY 18-22, 2020

Five days of intimate interviews and streaming TV shows ‘starring’ the smartest people in payments.
The economy is slowly reopening on a changed world where “business unusual” is now just “business.” Tune in as PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster and special guests from across the payments universe ditch “digital optional” and bring on the digital-first engagements buyers and sellers really want. Join experts in a series of live conversations rethinking business models, customer experiences, payments choice, verticals…everything.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Tradewind is offering new financial solutions during the pandemic Tradewind is offering new financial solutions during the pandemic
1.6K
B2B Payments

The Long-Term Consequences Of Knee-Jerk Supply Chain Reactions

HomeToGo: COVID-19 Won't Cancel Summer Vacation HomeToGo: COVID-19 Won't Cancel Summer Vacation
1.5K
Travel Payments

HomeToGo CEO: Why COVID-19 Will Change Summer Vacation, But Not Cancel It

online shopping payment online shopping payment
1.5K
eCommerce

How The Stage Was Set For The Pandemic’s Great Digital Shift

1.5K
Consumer Insights

What Sticks? Five Data-Driven Behaviors That Will Define America’s Reopening

cybersecurity cybersecurity
1.5K
Fraud Prevention

Deep Dive: Preventing Financial Crime Amid The COVID-19 Pandemic

AI Robot Debuts At S. Korean Coffee Shop AI Robot Debuts At S. Korean Coffee Shop
1.5K
Artificial Intelligence

AI Robot Enforces Social Distancing At S. Korean Coffee Shop

Retailing 2020: Five Things To Watch Retailing 2020: Five Things To Watch
1.4K
Retail

Retailing 2020: Five Things To Watch

FinTech Helps Main Street Find Its Footing FinTech Helps Main Street Find Its Footing
1.4K
SMBs

FinTechs Help Main Street Find Its Footing

1.2K
B2B Payments

Intuit Posts 8 Pct Q3 Revenue Hit

RevoluPAY Now Licensed In Every EU Country RevoluPAY Now Licensed In Every EU Country
1.2K
B2B Payments

RevoluPAY Now Licensed To Provide Services In Every EU Country

xero, transferwise, SMBs, cash flow, solutions, tools. coronavirus, AP, accounting, news xero, transferwise, SMBs, cash flow, solutions, tools. coronavirus, AP, accounting, news
1.0K
B2B Payments

Xero Partners With Transferwise To Help SMBs With Cash Flow

Europeans Save Less, Spend More As Economy Lags Europeans Save Less, Spend More As Economy Lags
956
Consumer Finance

Europeans Save Less, Spend More As Economy Lags

WA Man Charged With Seeking Fraudulent PPP Loans WA Man Charged With Seeking Fraudulent PPP Loans
922
Security & Fraud

WA Man Charged With Seeking $1.5M In PPP Loans For Fake Companies

HSBC, Asia, U.S., cuts, layoffs, furloughs, coronavirus, news HSBC, Asia, U.S., cuts, layoffs, furloughs, coronavirus, news
832
Banking

HSBC To Restart Restructuring, Eyes Deeper Job Cuts

814
Delivery

Online Grocery Service JioMart Launches In India