OpenAI Preps Fourth-Quarter IPO and Builds Out Finance Team
OpenAI is accelerating plans for a potential initial public offering as soon as the fourth quarter, positioning the ChatGPT maker for a high-profile debut just as rivals move to reach the public markets first. The push is being watched closely across the digital economy because it would test investor appetite for big-ticket AI growth stories that also require massive spending on chips and infrastructure — costs that ripple through cloud, commerce and payments.