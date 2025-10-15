Circle K and Car IQ Launch Mobile App for Fleet Operators

Convenience store and gas station chain Circle K has teamed up with vehicle-based payment technology provider Car IQ to launch a mobile app for fleet operators.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

The new Circle K Pro Digital+ enables payments at more than 7,000 Circle K locations and anywhere Visa is accepted, including all major fuel brands and toll networks, and eliminates the hassles of physical cards, the companies said in a Wednesday (Oct. 15) press release.

For drivers, the app helps locate fuel stations, initiate fueling directly from their mobile device, and pay tolls and other vehicle-related expenses across the United States, according to the release.

For fleet operators, Circle K Pro Digital+ enables instant onboarding and offboarding of drivers, real-time visibility of transactions in a single dashboard, and geofencing that prevents unauthorized purchases, per the release.

“With Circle K Pro Digital+, we’re going beyond traditional fuel cards to offer a fully automated, digital (cardless) payment solution that meets the evolving needs of today’s fleets,” Reno Ohlenschlaeger, vice president global B2B mobility and sales at Circle K, said in the release. “This is more than just a fuel payment tool — it’s an all-in-one solution that offers an easy cardless payment experience which makes it easy for companies to manage their drivers and vehicle-related expenses at scale.”

Car IQ CEO Sterling Pratz said in the release that by teaming up with Circle K, which is one of the largest fuel providers in the world, the company has the opportunity to scale vehicle-based payments.

Advertisement: Scroll to Continue

“We’ve seen increasing customer demand for digital-first payment solutions, and our partnership with Circle K is reflective of this industry shift,” Pratz said.

Car IQ partnered with BlueArrow Telematics in July to offer fleet operators a digital solution that replaces fuel cards. The solution, BlueArrow Pay, is powered by Car IQ’s vehicle-based payment technology and BlueArrow’s connected fleet solutions. It enables digital transactions at all major fuel brands.

In March 2024, Car IQ teamed up with gas station and convenience store chain Huck’s Convenience Store to enable the acceptance of Car IQ’s payment method for commercial fleet drivers at the chain’s 128 store locations.

For all PYMNTS B2B coverage, subscribe to the daily B2B Newsletter.