Fiserv Acquires Bypass Mobile

Payments and FinTech leader Fiserv has announced the purchase of independent software vendor (ISV) Bypass Mobile, according to a press release.

Bypass Mobile is an innovator in the point-of sale (POS) systems arena, and the acquisition will help to power “the next generation of omni-commerce capabilities from Fiserv, enabling enterprise businesses to deliver a seamless customer experience that spans physical and digital channels,” the release said.

Bypass Mobile will provide back-office management help as well as insight engines, which it has already provided for sports and entertainment arenas, food service providers and restaurant chains.

The two companies already had a strategic relationship with each other, and this acquisition builds on that. Over 50 stadiums are already using the combined technology, including Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee; Clover Park in Port St. Lucie, Florida; and Citi Field in New York.

“Adding Bypass to our portfolio will make it easier for our clients to realize their digital transformation strategy, delivering interactions their customers are demanding,” said Devin McGranahan, senior group president, Global Business Solutions at Fiserv. “With this combination, we will improve the omni-commerce experience for businesses and their customers, making it easier and more efficient to pay for goods and services.”

The acquisition is going to allow for a new wave of purchasing abilities through connected devices, and businesses can now work with a single provider and be aided by an increased operational “efficiency, improved security and a more complete picture of customer interactions.”

“We have long admired Fiserv and their commitment to delivering continuous innovation on behalf of their clients,” said Bypass CEO Brandon Lloyd. “In an age of increasing customer expectations, it is critical that businesses have a robust and easy-to-use omni-commerce platform. In combination with Fiserv, we will help businesses accept payments efficiently while continuing to meet customer expectations by providing a variety of payment options.”