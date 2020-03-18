Partnerships / Acquisitions

Fiserv Acquires Bypass Mobile

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Fiserv Acquires Bypass Mobile

Payments and FinTech leader Fiserv has announced the purchase of independent software vendor (ISV) Bypass Mobile, according to a press release.

Bypass Mobile is an innovator in the point-of sale (POS) systems arena, and the acquisition will help to power “the next generation of omni-commerce capabilities from Fiserv, enabling enterprise businesses to deliver a seamless customer experience that spans physical and digital channels,” the release said.

Bypass Mobile will provide back-office management help as well as insight engines, which it has already provided for sports and entertainment arenas, food service providers and restaurant chains.

The two companies already had a strategic relationship with each other, and this acquisition builds on that. Over 50 stadiums are already using the combined technology, including Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee; Clover Park in Port St. Lucie, Florida; and Citi Field in New York.

“Adding Bypass to our portfolio will make it easier for our clients to realize their digital transformation strategy, delivering interactions their customers are demanding,” said Devin McGranahan, senior group president, Global Business Solutions at Fiserv. “With this combination, we will improve the omni-commerce experience for businesses and their customers, making it easier and more efficient to pay for goods and services.”

The acquisition is going to allow for a new wave of purchasing abilities through connected devices, and businesses can now work with a single provider and be aided by an increased operational “efficiency, improved security and a more complete picture of customer interactions.”

“We have long admired Fiserv and their commitment to delivering continuous innovation on behalf of their clients,” said Bypass CEO Brandon Lloyd. “In an age of increasing customer expectations, it is critical that businesses have a robust and easy-to-use omni-commerce platform. In combination with Fiserv, we will help businesses accept payments efficiently while continuing to meet customer expectations by providing a variety of payment options.”

——————————–

PYMNTS VIRTUAL LIVE PANEL: THURSDAY, MARCH 19, 2020 | 12:00 PM (ET) 

Join PYMNTS CEO, Karen Webster with panelists from top financial institutions on Thursday March 19, 2020 at 12:00 PM (ET) for a lively discussion about new directions in banking for the digital-first era. Webster and her executive guests will offer expert insights into topics from the fascinating new PYMNTS report, “What Is a Bank: What U.S. Consumers Think About the Key Issues Driving the Connected Economy.”

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Maxine Waters wants the FDIC to hold off on ILC charters for now Maxine Waters wants the FDIC to hold off on ILC charters for now
10.1K
Loans

House Chairwoman Tells FDIC To Halt ILC Charters

In Europe, Taxes In Focus For Tech Giants In Europe, Taxes In Focus For Tech Giants
7.8K
Regulation Roundup

In Europe, Taxes In Focus For Tech Giants

Securities and Exchange Commission, internal controls, audit requirements, publicly traded companies, IPO, Securities and Exchange Commission, internal controls, audit requirements, publicly traded companies, IPO,
6.7K
B2B Payments

SEC Reduces Audit Rules For Smaller Firms

A bank in New York was cleared out of $100 bills last week A bank in New York was cleared out of $100 bills last week
6.4K
Cash

NYC Bank Runs Short Of Big Bills As Customers Hoard Cash

US Bank Teams With Fiserv To Streamline Data Transfers US Bank Teams With Fiserv To Streamline Data Transfers
5.9K
API

US Bank Teams With Fiserv To Streamline Data Transfers

Movie theater sales are at a low due to the coronavirus pandemic Movie theater sales are at a low due to the coronavirus pandemic
4.7K
Coronavirus

US Movie Box Offices See Worst Weekend In 20 Years

Amazon Amazon
4.6K
Amazon

Amazon Experiences Technical Setback For Grocery Orders Amid High Coronavirus Demand

AML/KYC Compliance Riffs On Biometrics AML/KYC Compliance Riffs On Biometrics
4.5K
Authentication

AML/KYC Compliance Riffs On Biometrics

Coronavirus, Alibaba, Verily, google, mobile carriers, Retail, Keep Americans Connected Pledge, Coronavirus, Alibaba, Verily, google, mobile carriers, Retail, Keep Americans Connected Pledge,
4.4K
Coronavirus

Coronavirus update: Walmart, CVS, Target Pledge To Set Up Testing Sites; Google Works On Site To Find Virus Tests; Mobile, Internet Carriers Pledge To Expand Service, Waive Late Fees

Casino Casino
4.3K
Coronavirus

MGM And Wynn Shutter Casinos For A Limited Time Due To Coronavirus

israel, coronavirus, quarantine, tracking, cell phones israel, coronavirus, quarantine, tracking, cell phones
4.2K
Coronavirus

Israel To Use Terrorism-Tracking Tech To Fight Virus Spread

How Coronavirus Could Change Gig Economy How Coronavirus Could Change Gig Economy
4.0K
Gig Economy

How Coronavirus Will (And Won’t) Change The Gig Economy

china-coronavirus-economy-recovery china-coronavirus-economy-recovery
3.8K
International

Planning For Recovery: Lessons Learned From China

Jumio On The Digital ID Chicken And Egg Problem Jumio On The Digital ID Chicken And Egg Problem
3.6K
Authentication

Could The Coronavirus Crisis Solve Digital IDs’ ‘Chicken and Egg’ Problem?

The EU will meet via video this week The EU will meet via video this week
3.6K
Europe

EU Ministers To Meet Via Video On Virus’ Financial Hit