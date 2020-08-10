Partnerships / Acquisitions

Private Equity Firm Advent To Buy 75 Pct Stake Of UK Parcel Deliverer Hermes In $1.3B Deal

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Advent To Buy Stake Of Parcel Deliverer Hermes

Boston-based Advent International, a global private equity firm focused on overseas buyouts, has purchased a stake in the United Kingdom’s parcel delivery group Hermes for 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion).

The Financial Times (FT) reported Advent will acquire 75 percent of the company’s parcel delivery business in Leeds, England, from the Otto Group, the German mail order company and one of the world’s biggest eCommerce companies. It will also take a 25 percent stake in its German business.

The goal for Advent is to profit on the surge in online sales.

Online shopping is “booming as a result of coronavirus,” Martijn de Lange, CEO of Hermes UK, told FT, and the investment from Advent will help Hermes expand its delivery operations.

But the firm said it cannot predict how a global economic downturn would impact consumer spending or how badly it could hurt its operations.

“I think the online surge will overshadow it, but there will definitely be a slowdown which will impact our business,” de Lange told FT. “What’s important is that the retail industry doesn’t have too many casualties.”

Nick Rose, a managing director at Advent, told FT that the deal is part of a long-term investment around the fulfillment of eCommerce. He said he expects the peak in demand this year to set records.

Frank Proud, director of Apex Insight, said Hermes’ U.K. business is “consistently growing market share” with “industry-leading margins,” according to FT. Still, he warned that if Amazon chooses to compete with Hermes’ primary business of serving retailers, the U.K. business would have a hard time succeeding.

“Competing with Amazon is never the best place to be,” he told FT.

In May, FedEx may have been looking to acquire a stake in Hermes. FedEx has a very limited presence in Europe’s delivery circuit, and Petra Scharner-Wolff, finance chief of Hermes, said at the time that the company’s efforts to find a strategic partner for parcel delivery sparked broad interest.

In 2016, FedEx acquired TNT Express, an international courier delivery services company based in the Netherlands, to boost its B2B shipments.

——————————

New PYMNTS Report: Preventing Financial Crimes Playbook – July 2020 

Call it the great tug-of-war. Fraudsters are teaming up to form elaborate rings that work in sync to launch account takeovers. Chris Tremont, EVP at Radius Bank, tells PYMNTS that financial institutions (FIs) can beat such highly organized fraudsters at their own game. In the July 2020 Preventing Financial Crimes Playbook, Tremont lays out how.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Jack Henry’s Payments Hub Connects 15 FIs To RTP
2.1K
Faster Payments

The Clearing House On The Race for Real-Time Payments In The US

Mercari Online Auction Mines Roots For Growth
2.0K
Commerce Connected

Mercari US CEO: Modernizing Marketplaces For The Casual Seller

Donald Trump met with restaurant executives
1.9K
Economy

Trump Provides Stimulus By Executive Order

1.9K
B2B Payments

Fed Moves Ahead With FedNow Despite Objections

1.8K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: S. Korea To Use Blockchain To Collect Highway Tolls; Polish Financial Watchdog Warns Of Fake Crypto Scams

1.7K
Economy

Pelosi, Mnuchin Call For Reopening Stimulus Talks

Past Pandemic Trends and Activities
1.5K
Coronavirus

Cottagecore, Wine Windows And Turning To The Past For Present Comfort

How TikTok ‘eGirls’ Helped Create A Multi-Million-Dollar Fashion Brand
1.3K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Report: Twitter In Talks To Buy TikTok

1.3K
Disbursements

New Data: Receivers Value Instant Payouts Enough To Pay To Get Them

1.2K
B2B Payments

Messaging Standards Bring Clarity To A Fragmented Payments Ecosystem

1.2K
B2B Payments

CHAMPS Group Purchasing Works With Procurement Partners On Smoother P2P Services

TikTok app
1.1K
Mobile Applications

The Mystery Of What’s Next For TikTok

1.0K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Western Union CEO: ‘We’re On An M&A Hunt’

Amazon Could Turn Malls To Distribution Centers
961
Retail

Amazon In Talks With Simon To Turns Malls Into Distribution Centers

TikTok
929
Legal

Report: TikTok Plans Lawsuit Over US Ban