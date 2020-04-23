Partnerships / Acquisitions

UK OKs Just Eat Acquisition By Takeaway.com

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Takeaway.com app

The United Kingdom’s regulator approved Takeaway.com’s purchase of rival Just Eat on Thursday (April 23).

Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), the agency responsible for protecting competition, said the £6.2 billion ($7.7 billion) deal would not reduce competition, according to a Reuters report.

“After interrogating how this deal is likely to affect the UK market, we are satisfied that there are no competition concerns,” said Colin Raftery, senior director of mergers at the CMA, in a statement.

The regulatory approval came as the combined Just Eat-Takeaway raised €700 million ($754 million) in new financing. The pair said it would use the cash to reduce debt and provide financial flexibility for potential strategic opportunities, the Financial Times reported.

Takeaway.com, the Dutch company that specializes in online food ordering and home delivery, announced in January that its purchase of Just Eat was a done deal after besting a bid by technology investor Prosus.

Shares in the combined companies would start trading on the London Stock Exchange in February Takeaway.com said.

Though the acquisition deal went on to close soon after, the CMA had ordered the two companies not to integrate their operations while it probed the proposal.

In other news, British regulators last week gave their initial green light for Amazon’s investment in Deliveroo, the London online food delivery company that said it could go bankrupt without an infusion of cash due to COVID-19.

A final decision is expected in June. Neither company would reveal the value of the deal.

Online food services apps have become essential during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the mass closing of eateries.

Jitse Groen, CEO of Just Eat Takeaway.com, said earlier this month that consumers had turned to online orders when they got bored with being stuck at home.

Analysts predict further consolidation in the global online food industry.

——————————

PYMNTS REPORT: GIG ECONOMY TRACKER – APRIL 2020

Companies invest about 11 hours of time finding talent for every 40 hours of work they receive. This gap is rapidly becoming all the more intolerable as businesses struggle to recruit under the ongoing pandemic. In the latest Gig Economy Tracker, Marlon Litz-Rosenzweig, co-founder and CEO of freelancer platform WorkGenius, discusses how marketplaces are uniquely positioned to help solve this issue.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), coronavirus, SMBs, relief, loans, lenders, banks Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), coronavirus, SMBs, relief, loans, lenders, banks
28.7K
Loans

Public Businesses Reap PPP Relief Of $300M 

DOJ Warns Against COVID-19-Related Scams DOJ Warns Against COVID-19-Related Scams
27.7K
Security & Fraud

DOJ Warns Against COVID-19-Related Scams

Railsbank Gets Ready For Banking-As-A-Service Railsbank Gets Ready For Banking-As-A-Service
22.6K
Digital Banking

Getting The Plumbing Ready For Banking-As-A-Service

uncut dollar bills uncut dollar bills
19.2K
Coronavirus

Mnuchin: US Must Spend To Save Economy Amid COVID-19

What Ventilators Teach About Connected Healthcare What Ventilators Teach About Connected Healthcare
10.9K
Healthcare

What The Ventilator Shortage Teaches Us About The Future Of Connected Healthcare

AcctTwo Offers Managed SaaS Accounting Service AcctTwo Offers Managed SaaS Accounting Service
10.0K
B2B Payments

AcctTwo Aims To Transform SaaS Accounting With Managed Service

The IRS is having trouble with the mountain of work having to do with the pandemic The IRS is having trouble with the mountain of work having to do with the pandemic
8.7K
Taxes

IRS Puts Tax Refunds In Storage As It Works On Stimulus Checks

7.7K
Coronavirus

Building A Base Of True Capital

Brazil cryptocurrency tax Brazil cryptocurrency tax
6.1K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Researchers Say Crypto Needs Global Rules To Prevent Market Collapse; China To Include Blockchain In Tech Infrastructure

cybersecurity iOS cybersecurity iOS
6.1K
Apple

Apple iOS At Risk In Email Hack

Lord & Taylor Lord & Taylor
6.0K
Retail

Lord & Taylor Joins Retail Bankruptcy Watch

Why Banks Need To Get Rid Of ‘Technical Debt’ Why Banks Need To Get Rid Of ‘Technical Debt’
6.0K
Digital Banking

Helping Banks Get Rid Of ‘Technical Debt’

Integration Integration
5.4K
B2B Payments

Qwil Eyes Vendor Payment Control With SAP Fieldglass Integration

Fandago To Buy Vudu Video Streaming Service Fandago To Buy Vudu Video Streaming Service
4.6K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Fandango To Buy Vudu Video Streaming Service From Walmart

5M Unencrypted Passport Numbers in Hotel Breach 5M Unencrypted Passport Numbers in Hotel Breach
4.4K
Coronavirus

Marriott Plans For Reopening And Keeping Guests, Workers Safe From COVID-19