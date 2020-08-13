Payment Methods

Nium Begins Offering Google Pay Options For Its Visa Cards

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
BankMobile Is One Of Six New FIs To Offer Smart Digital Bank Accounts Via Google Pay

Nium, the global FinTech platform, announced in a press release emailed to PYMNTS that users will be able to make payments through Google Pay with its company Visa cards.

In addition, Nium subsidiary InstaReM is also partnering with SBM Bank India to help boost remittances out of the country.

Nium’s Google Pay announcement, according to the release, will help it become more accessible across the world. Nium’s service provides end-to-end processing, issuing and other services for companies. The Google Pay partnership lets those cards work through many more payment terminals and options.

To access the feature, the Nium card will have to be added to the Google account, and then the user can select it as an option at checkout, the release stated. According to Gitesh Athavale, head of Product (Cards) with Nium, the company wanted to help move the payments world into the new digital space.

“We understand that more consumers are moving away from cash and into other forms of payment methods, and this behavior translates to corporate expenses as well,” Athavale said, according to the release. “It just makes sense for us to increase acceptance points within our system in order to provide a greater payment experience for the end users. The integration of Google Pay within our card issuance network allows us to increase the acceptance points for our end users, allowing them to make payments and also track their expenses more easily and directly using their Android devices.”

Meanwhile, InstaReM will now be partnering with SBM Bank India to provide new remittance corridors, quicker transactions and better delivery timings for transfers, according to a separate press release emailed to PYMNTS.

India has long been known as the top receiver of remittances, but the revision of the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) in 2015 now has many more being sent abroad from the country, the release stated. From 2018 to 2019, the amount of funds being sent out sat at $14 billion, a huge increase from the $1 billion from just a few years earlier in 2015.

Neeraj Sinha, head of Retail and Consumer Banking with SBM Bank India, said the partnership would provide “better efficiency, transparency, affordability and baked-in security. We seek to expand this partnership well beyond one product going forward,” according to the release.

InstaReM also recently offered a new solution to help small businesses get access to loans easier. The service, called BizPay, lets businesses use their corporate cards as a funding source for supplier payments.

——————————

New PYMNTS Report: The CFO’s Guide To Digitizing B2B Payments – August 2020 

The CFO’s Guide To Digitizing B2B Payments, a PYMNTS and Comdata collaboration, examines how companies are updating their AP approaches to protect their cash flows, support their vendors and enable their financial departments to operate remotely.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Uber CEO Calls On States For Gig Worker Benefits
3.5K
Gig Economy

Uber CEO Calls On States To Require Gig Worker Benefits

Jack Henry’s Payments Hub Connects 15 FIs To RTP
3.5K
Faster Payments

The Clearing House On The Race for Real-Time Payments In The US

3.4K
B2B Payments

Fed Moves Ahead With FedNow Despite Objections

Mercari Online Auction Mines Roots For Growth
3.3K
Commerce Connected

Mercari US CEO: Modernizing Marketplaces For The Casual Seller

Instacart
3.3K
Delivery

Instacart-Walmart Delivery Pact Heats Up Online Grocery Wars

Payments Orchestration Is Opening New Markets
3.2K
Payment Methods

Payments Orchestration Is Opening New Markets

2.9K
Economy

Pelosi, Mnuchin Call For Reopening Stimulus Talks

2.8K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: S. Korea To Use Blockchain To Collect Highway Tolls; Polish Financial Watchdog Warns Of Fake Crypto Scams

Infermedica AI 93 Pct Accurate In IDing Illnesses
2.6K
Healthcare

How The Game Of 20 Questions Inspired The Tech To Help Doctors Digitally Triage Patients

White House
2.3K
Economy

White House Ready To Increase Amount Of New Stimulus

IPO
2.2K
International

Chinese Firms Scramble To Beat New US IPO Rules

Hotel Robots Become Frontline Workers
2.2K
Innovation

Hotel Robots Become Frontline Workers As Pandemic Grinds On

2.2K
Disbursements

New Data: Receivers Value Instant Payouts Enough To Pay To Get Them

2.1K
B2B Payments

Messaging Standards Bring Clarity To A Fragmented Payments Ecosystem

Digital Approaches To Commerce And Disbursements
2.0K
Today In Data

Digital Approaches To Commerce And Disbursements