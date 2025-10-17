Galileo Financial Technologies, SoFi’s payments and banking platform, has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network, according to a press release.

The partnership enables FinTechs, banks and enterprise brands to embed Galileo’s payment and card-issuing capabilities directly into their AWS-based systems. Organizations that already rely on AWS for infrastructure can now deploy Galileo’s tools for card issuance, transaction processing, fraud management and settlement within their existing cloud environments.

Sandy Weil, Galileo’s chief revenue officer, said the collaboration meets customers “where they already are” and broadens access to scalable financial infrastructure. The company supports millions of accounts across North and Latin America through open APIs built for flexibility and integration.

By joining the AWS Partner Network, Galileo gains exposure to a global ecosystem of more than 130,000 partners in over 200 countries. The move could help accelerate adoption among AWS clients seeking to simplify payment operations without heavy IT investment. Galileo also earned top ranking in Javelin Strategy & Research’s 2025 Digital Issuance Provider Scorecard for its secure and API-based platform.

The announcement follows earlier steps to deepen collaboration between the two firms. In 2023, Galileo listed its products on the AWS Marketplace to simplify procurement and improve developer access. That integration laid the groundwork for today’s partnership, which embeds Galileo’s payment modules directly into AWS infrastructure.

PYMNTS previously reported that Galileo outlined its blueprint for value-added services, describing how features such as rewards, cross-border capabilities and risk tools can help partners differentiate in competitive markets. The AWS integration could make those capabilities more easily deployable across enterprise systems.

In parallel, PYMNTS highlighted a broader shift toward intelligent automation in financial services. A report on conversational done by PYMNTS Intelligence with Galileo found that banks adopting artificial intelligence (AI)-driven engagement can reclaim as much as 72% of customers through more personalized digital experiences. The research also noted that AI systems capable of contextual interaction such as updating customers on payment status, credit utilization or fraud alerts significantly improve satisfaction and retention compared to traditional app interfaces.

For Galileo, these findings align with its infrastructure-as-a-service strategy, which emphasizes embedding intelligence into the payments stack rather than treating it as a separate feature. This convergence of cloud infrastructure and conversational AI points to a next phase of FinTech growth in which automation enhances not only transaction speed but also customer relationships.