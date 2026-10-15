Stripe Teams With Plasma To Unveil Multi-Currency Stablecoin Cards

Stripe is teaming with Plasma to introduce multi-currency stablecoin cards.

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The new cards, announced Thursday (Oct. 15), are designed to give people and businesses an easier time spending across currencies and markets.

“We’re building Plasma for people whose lives and finances span countries,” Paul Faecks, CEO of Plasma, said in a news release. “Partnering with Stripe gives us the opportunity to develop multi-currency cards around how those people actually live and spend, with a simple ambition: spend like a local, anywhere.”

Built in close collaboration with Plasma as a design partner, the goal is to make day-to-day spending simpler, the release added. Cardholders will be able to use the currencies they’re already holding, lessen the need for unnecessary conversions and foreign exchange costs, and spend overseas as easily as they spend at home.

Stripe said it is expanding its stablecoin card infrastructure to support more currencies and stablecoins, offering businesses more flexibility to develop card products for customers operating across markets.

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The expanded capabilities will support fiat currencies including the U.S. dollar and the euro, as well as stablecoins like OUSD and eligible GENIUS-ready coins. The program is available now in more than 30 countries, with the goal of expanding to upwards of 100 countries in 2027.

“A cardholder holding euros, for example, will be able to spend directly in euros without converting through dollars first,” the release said. “Businesses operating across markets can issue cards denominated in currencies that match their spending needs, helping reduce unnecessary FX costs.”

Research by PYMNTS Intelligence and Paymentology—as found in the report “From Asset to Everyday Money: Making Digital Currencies Spendable,“ a Payments Innovation Tracker®—has shown that consumers increasingly want cryptocurrencies and stablecoins to function like familiar forms of money.

“Demand is growing for everyday purchases, subscriptions and larger transactions,” PYMNTS wrote earlier this year. “Yet limited merchant acceptance, transaction costs and uneven user experiences still separate ownership from routine use.

However, the report noted an encouraging way forward: linking digital assets to the banking apps, cards and payment networks consumers understand already.

Demand, the research found, already exceeds usage, with 42% of stablecoin holders saying they want to use digital assets for major purchases, and 28% currently doing so.

“The 14-point gap suggests that the main constraint is no longer consumer curiosity. People need more places to pay and a simpler route from the asset in a wallet to a completed transaction,” PYMNTS wrote.