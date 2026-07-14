A Mobile Wallet Can’t Tell a Privacy Guard From a Fraudster. That’s the Problem.
Fraudsters and privacy-conscious consumers have one thing in common. Neither wants to be easily found.
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, HealthTech and real-time payments firms, including as a non-executive director on the board of Sezzle, a publicly traded BNPL provider. In 2009, she founded PYMNTS.com, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.
Bo Jiang is co-founder and CEO of Lithic, a payments infrastructure company, and previously co-founded Privacy.com, which pioneered virtual card technology for consumer privacy and payment security.