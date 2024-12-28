Here Are 20 New Year’s Resolutions … With a Little Help From Our AI Friends

Hey, we got frustrated.

We were planning our last Weekender of the year, and everything was feeling more than a little too cliched.

Staffer resolutions for the new year? Boring.

Resolutions for the payments sector and connected economy? Even more boring.

Then it hit us. 2024 was the year of artificial intelligence. All day, every day. So why not ask various AI models what they would recommend for resolutions for consumers as they navigate their everyday financial lives?

What would some New Year’s resolutions look like that relate to payments and payments habits?

Here are 20 of the best of what we got back.

1. I will not buy coffee with my credit card just to get points.

2. I will stop pretending to understand the stock market.

3. I resolve to stop using “password” as my password.

4. I will finally read the terms and conditions of my credit card.

5. I will not panic every time I see a bitcoin price alert.

6. I will try to remember my online banking password without resetting it every time.

7. I will not use my pet’s name as my PIN.

8. I will finally understand what blockchain is … or at least pretend to.

9. I will not ask my bank teller for stock tips.

10. I will stop blaming the ATM for my low balance.

11. I promise to stop referring to my credit card as “free money.”

12. I will resist the urge to invest in companies just because I like their logo.

13. I will not use “show me the money” as my banking app’s voice command.

14. I resolve to stop treating my piggy bank as a legitimate savings account.

15. I will not impulse-buy cryptocurrency after watching a YouTube tutorial.

16. I promise to stop calling my financial advisor just to chat about the weather.

17. I will resist the temptation to start my own cryptocurrency named after my cat.

18. I will not use “cha-ching” as my text alert for incoming transfers.

19. I resolve to stop referring to my wallet as “where money goes to die.”

20. I will finally admit that I have no idea what APR stands for.