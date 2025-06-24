Contactless Becomes the Cost of Competing in Retail’s New Payments Race

Highlights
Contactless and seamless transactions are now a baseline expectation, driven by consumer demand for speed, convenience and security — especially among digital-native generations.
Merchants must modernize payment infrastructure, integrating advanced technologies like mobile wallets, NFC and data analytics with back-end systems to stay competitive.
Future innovations in payments are consumer-centric, with concepts like “tap to own” and AI-driven personalization reshaping how transactions are made.
Seamless transactions have moved from novelty to necessity for both shoppers and merchants.
