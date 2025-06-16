Pix Automatico Debut Opens Brazil’s Recurring Payments Market to Millions

Highlights
Pix Automatico is set to expand financial inclusion in Brazil by enabling recurring payments for the approximately 60 million Brazilians who do not possess a credit card.
For merchants, Pix Automatico offers a cost-effective solution that is cheaper than credit cards, Ralf Germer, CEO at PagBrasil, tells PYMNTS.
Pix Automatico allows users to authorize recurring payments within their mobile banking apps.
Brazil’s financial landscape has been dramatically reshaped by Pix, the instant payment system that has stood at the forefront of the nation’s drive toward broader financial inclusion, empowering millions who previously relied solely on physical cash to enter the formal economy. Since its launch, Pix has brought more than 17 million Brazilians into the financial system.
See More In: brazil, Featured News, financial inclusion, News, PagBrasil, Payment Methods, payments innovation, PIX, Pix Automático, PYMNTS News, Ralf Germer, recurring payments