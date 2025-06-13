Services and APIs Turning Interchange Pressure Into Merchant Growth

Highlights
North’s spring rebrand unifies its ISO roots, EPX processing engine and value-added software into a single, merchant-facing platform.
VP of Product Lori Jones says developer-first APIs and real-time risk tools aim to help merchants curb fraud and squeeze more revenue from every transaction.
By layering flat-rate, interchange-plus and dynamic pricing options, the Detroit-area firm positions itself as a flexible alternative to one-size-fits-all acquirers.
Payment processing may be the plumbing of modern commerce, but for banks and FinTechs chasing transaction volume, it is also the battlefield where customer loyalty is won — or lost. In an era when merchants expect instant onboarding, bulletproof security and actionable data, the bar for processors keeps rising.
See More In: APIs, compliance, Cybersecurity, data analysis, Featured News, Fraud Prevention, Lori Jones, News, North, Onboarding, Payments Hub, payments innovation, payments platform, Payments Processing, PYMNTS News, pymnts tv, risk monitoring, video