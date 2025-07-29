Why i2c Sees Opportunity in Economic Turbulence

Highlights
Despite economic headwinds like inflation and rising interest rates, i2c is pursuing thoughtful acceleration — investing in product agility, scalable architecture and deeper client engagement.
i2c’s unified, cloud-native platform emphasizes configurability, enabling deployment across markets without reengineering, and supporting innovation and scalability.
Using AI for real-time fraud detection, compliance and user experience, i2c aims to secure transactions and enhance operational efficiency, while co-developing the future of payments with industry partners.
Watch more: i2c: Client Engagement and ‘Thoughtful Acceleration’ Key to Navigating Uncertainty
See More In: artificial intelligence, Featured News, FinTech, fraud, i2C, News, partnerships, PYMNTS News, pymnts tv, video, WhatsNextInPaymentsSeries, What’s Next in Payments: Trade Offs 2025