Bank of America, U.S. Bank and Finastra Push Banks Past Patchwork Payments
Watch more: Why Payments Modernization Can’t Wait
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, HealthTech and real-time payments firms, including as a non-executive director on the board of Sezzle, a publicly traded BNPL provider. In 2009, she founded PYMNTS.com, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.
Barry Rodrigues is the senior vice president of payments at Finastra and has worked in early-stage and growth businesses spanning digital banking, credit cards, buy now pay later, merchant acquiring, corporate/virtual cards and networks.
Peter Geronimo is the executive vice president and head of PMI sales distribution at U.S. Bank, where he is responsible for driving growth, strengthening client relationships and advancing a consistent, client‑focused sales strategy.
AJ McCray is the head of global payments product at Bank of America, one of the largest financial institutions in the world, serving approximately 56 million U.S. consumer and small business relationships.