Discover Network’s 3 Rules for Scaling Network Growth

Highlights
Modern payment networks must manage rising complexity — rich metadata, more participants and real-time orchestration — not just higher volume.
Cloud-native, data-driven, modular architectures are now essential for resiliency, elasticity and seamless integration with new enablers.
The future belongs to adaptive, intelligence-driven networks that balance speed with trust and continuously evolve to support embedded, frictionless payments.
Watch more: Need to Know: Discover® Network’s Deepak Sevak
Deepak Sevak is vice president, partner experience at Discover Network, where he oversees transaction processing and enablement platforms.