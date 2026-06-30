Green Dot Says Embedded Finance Needs Better Math

Highlights
Green Dot’s Akhil Gupta says many embedded finance programs overstate success because they focus on activation rates rather than long-term customer behavior.
As interchange faces continued pressure, providers are being forced to build programs that generate value beyond card transactions alone.
The distinction between customer activity and genuine loyalty may become one of the industry’s most important performance measurements.
Watch more: Need to Know With Green Dot’s Akhil Gupta
Akhil Gupta is vice president of product at Green Dot, where he helps lead product strategy for the company’s embedded finance and banking platform offerings.