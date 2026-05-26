Why Banks Can’t AI Their Way Around Bad Data

Highlights
Legacy payment systems still anchor trust, resiliency and scale across financial services.
FIS’ Mladen Vladic said disconnected data environments remain a central modernization hurdle.
Partnerships and AI orchestration may determine which incumbents stay relevant.
Watch more: What’s Next in Payments With Mladen Vladic of FIS
Mladen Vladic is the head of product, payment networks at FIS, where he leads product innovation strategy, including prepaid, loyalty and payments network product solutions.
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data, Featured News, FIS, Innovation, News, Payments Orchestration, PYMNTS News, pymnts tv, video, WhatsNextInPaymentsSeries, What’s Next in Payments: Legacy Becomes Leverage 2026