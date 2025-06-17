Stadiums Bet on Smart Checkout to Keep Fans Spending

Smart POS systems help improve the process of ordering from one’s seat and getting food delivered to that seat, cutting down on long lines and turnaround times.

Self-service models are emerging not merely as a convenience but as a powerful catalyst for faster commerce and payments experiences at every consumer touchpoint.

This paradigm shift is particularly evident in high-traffic environments, where consumer expectations for speed, personalization and frictionless interactions are paramount.

Sports and entertainment venues stand out as an ideal proving ground for these advanced self-service solutions. Within bustling arenas, tens of thousands of fans gather, all converging with a shared purpose: to enjoy the event, and, invariably, to indulge in food, beverages or merchandise.

Tom Lapham, senior vice president of Cheq at Cantaloupe, emphasized this unique challenge. He told PYMNTS, “When you think about 40,000 people into a venue — all of them want to eat at the same time.” The traditional model of long lines and limited ordering options no longer suffices for a consumer base accustomed to instant gratification. Shaving seconds off the process means higher turnover at the venue — and more satisfaction for consumers.

A recent report from PYMNTS Intelligence and Cantaloupe underscores this demand, revealing that consumers expect faster, more personalized and frictionless experiences at every touchpoint. The data further reinforces a clear willingness among attendees to embrace self-service. A significant 57% of fans are willing to spend more if they can order directly from their seats.

This willingness extends broadly, with 86% indicating they would spend more if ordering were simply more convenient. This creates a compelling incentive for operators to modernize their offerings with smart point-of-sale (POS) systems, mobile technology and seamless payment solutions.

“The family that wants to go belly up to the counter can still do that, but the guys who want to sit down at their seat and order from their seat and get food delivered can do that,” he said.

Streamlining Food and Beverage Concessions, Speeding Service

The strategic implementation of self-service technologies can dramatically improve food and beverage concessions and service times within venues. Operators are increasingly adopting a multi-faceted approach, offering a host of different solutions rather than a one-size-fits-all model.

One highly effective strategy to enhance awareness and adoption of in-seat ordering is the placement of QR codes directly on seats. Lapham said this low-cost investment significantly boosts guest ordering, as the QR code is directly in the fan’s line of sight when they consider ordering.

For those in premium sections or near-the-field levels at sporting events, a small delivery fee is often an acceptable trade-off for the convenience of straight-to-seat service. For attendees in standard sections farther from concession stands, operators can offer a hybrid model where fans order from their phones, receive a notification when their order is ready, and then pick it up, effectively skipping the line.

Beyond ordering mechanisms, optimizing the user interface itself can streamline transaction times. For example, by designing an ordering screen where popular drink options like “medium Coke” and “large Coke” are single buttons, rather than requiring multiple clicks to select the drink and then its size, a system can significantly increase throughput, especially when multiplied by thousands of transactions.

Technology: Connectivity, Integrated Apps, Robust Security

To ensure high adoption rates and a seamless experience, several foundational technological elements are critical. Foremost among these is robust and fast Wi-Fi connectivity. If customers encounter a “spinning pinwheel” when attempting to connect, said Lapham, even the most sophisticated ordering system becomes ineffective, leading to a poor experience.

To maximize user adoption, Lapham advised against forcing customers through email sign-ups or surveys to access Wi-Fi, recommending instead a direct and immediate connection to the experience.

Integrating ordering capabilities directly into existing team applications is another highly effective strategy for mobile-first adoption. If a team already has an app, operators can embed a widget that allows ordering from within the app, leveraging a platform that fans have already downloaded and are familiar with. For venues without a dedicated team app, QR codes linking to a mobile ordering experience are a vital alternative, as many consumers are hesitant to download a new app just for a single purchase like a beer.

Crucially, speed and convenience must never come at the expense of security. Lapham unequivocally stated that any compromise on security, even to shave a second off a transaction, is not worth the potential reputational and financial damage from a breach. He advised working with providers who are SOC 2 and PCI compliant, indicating adherence to rigorous security standards. Furthermore, leveraging encrypted wallet technologies like Apple Pay and Google Pay provides both rapid transaction speeds and robust security.

In Wi-Fi outage instances, it’s vital that devices can process in an offline mode, securely storing encrypted payment data (such as the last four digits of a card) on the device until connectivity is restored, ensuring no sensitive customer information is vulnerable.

The Miami Marlins serve as a compelling case study for the successful integration of these technologies. As a key customer of Cantaloupe, the Marlins team saw a remarkable 28% boost in food and beverage sales by utilizing Cantaloupe’s smart POS solutions .

Empowering Employees: The Role of Digital Tipping

While the focus often remains on the customer, self-service models can also significantly improve the employee experience, particularly through digital tipping capabilities. For food runners and concession staff, the ability to receive tips is a powerful motivator.

Cantaloupe’s application, for instance, allows customers to add a tip at the time of order, which Lapham said ensures that staff are compensated “for their hard work,” including running orders up and down stairs. This not only makes the job more attractive, aiding staffing efforts, but also encourages staff to “hustle” and deliver food promptly, further enhancing the guest experience.

Smart POS: Bringing the Point of Sale to the Consumer

The culmination of these advancements is the smart POS system, a technology that fundamentally brings the point of sale to the customer, rather than requiring the customer to come to a fixed point of sale. As seen with the Miami Marlins, smart POS systems are not merely transaction processors; they are intelligent optimization tools.

A key function of a smart POS is its ability to analyze real-time order volume across all concession stands. By prioritizing and displaying stands with the lowest wait times at the top of a mobile ordering interface, the system naturally encourages customers to gravitate toward less crowded areas.

As Lapham told PYMNTS, the smart POS “gives real-time information so that the retailer doesn’t have to change their behavior — we’re pushing the customers where it’s more effective for them. Nobody wants to wait in line and the smart POS makes it easier for both.”