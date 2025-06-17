Stadiums Bet on Smart Checkout to Keep Fans Spending

Highlights
Self-service is no longer a convenience. It is a catalyst for transformation as consumers increasingly demand speed, personalization and frictionless experiences at every touchpoint.
Tom Lapham, SVP at Cantaloupe’s Cheq, tells PYMNTS that sports venues are particularly strong candidates for seamless commerce and self-service models.
Smart POS systems help improve the process of ordering from one’s seat and getting food delivered to that seat, cutting down on long lines and turnaround times.
Self-service models are emerging not merely as a convenience but as a powerful catalyst for faster commerce and payments experiences at every consumer touchpoint.
