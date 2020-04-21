Regulation

Progressive Leasing To Pay $175M FTC Fine Over Rent-To-Own Pricing

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
credit cards

Progressive Leasing will pay $175 million to settle charges with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) that its policies were misleading to customers, according to an April 20 release by the FTC.

According to the charges, Progressive, which traffics in rent-to-own payment plans in numerous stores around the country, was telling customers that payment plans for the items they bought, like furniture or jewelry, were the same as cash and had no interest.

The FTC said that was not the case and that customers frequently ended up paying much more than the sticker price, sometimes as much as double if they made all their scheduled payments.

The complaint alleged that customers would see the rent-to-own agreements with Progressive, but not be able to see their actual payment amount on the agreement unless they clicked an easy-ti-miss drop-down arrow on the page.

The FTC complaint said Progressive was aware of the confusion about their plans for months, as evidenced by the over 15,000 complaints about their services in just a period of a year and a few months.

Under the settlement, the $175 million from Progressive will go toward paying refunds to customers who were affected.

In addition, Progressive Leasing will now have to disclose in up-front, obvious terms the exact amount a customer will have to pay with a plan. The company will also have to get customers’ express, clear consent before billing them for services.

The company will also now have to look at third-party retailers offering its plans to make sure the payment guidelines are laid out clearly there, as well.

The Commission voted 3-2 to authorize filing the complaint and the proposed final order. Commissioners Rohit Chopra and Rebecca Kelly Slaughter dissented. Slaughter issued a statement of dissent.

The FTC ended up filing the complaint and the stipulated final order in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, the FTC has seen a massive surge in complaints of fraud.

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE ROUNDTABLE: TUESDAY, APRIL 21, 2020 | 12:00 PM (ET)

Gig workers were already on track to become roughly half of the U.S. workforce in 2019. Now, gig work is taking on critical new importance as the U.S. economy and millions of unemployed Americans navigate the effects of COVID-19. Join PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster and her guests, Payoneer CEO Scott Galit, Wonolo VP of Supply Monica Plaza, and Roadie Founder & CEO Marc Gorlin, for a virtual live panel discussion about the expanding gig economy, how it will play out across industries in 2020, and the systems and services needed to support a surge in remote workers.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Neiman Marcus, coronavirus, retail, bankruptcy Neiman Marcus, coronavirus, retail, bankruptcy
6.6K
Retail

Neiman Marcus Reportedly Working On Bankruptcy Plan

What We Know About Phased Return To 'Normal' What We Know About Phased Return To 'Normal'
5.2K
Coronavirus

The Great Reopening 101: What We Know About The Phased Return To ‘Normal’ So Far

4.0K
Digital Onboarding

Securing The Bank’s Digital Front Door

Mobile Order-Ahead Takes On Account Takeovers Mobile Order-Ahead Takes On Account Takeovers
3.4K
Security & Fraud

Mobile Order-Ahead Takes On Account Takeovers

bipartisan, Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), marijuana, cannabis, banks, B2B bipartisan, Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), marijuana, cannabis, banks, B2B
3.2K
B2B Payments

Lawmakers Call For Marijuana SMB Inclusion In Next Stimulus Package

Love In The Time Of COVID-19 Love In The Time Of COVID-19
3.1K
Coronavirus

Love In The Time Of COVID-19

Pandemic Triggers $2.1B Loss For United Airlines Pandemic Triggers $2.1B Loss For United Airlines
2.7K
Travel Payments

Pandemic Triggers $2.1B Loss For United Airlines

coronavirus pandemic, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Payroll Protection Program, CARES coronavirus pandemic, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Payroll Protection Program, CARES
2.6K
Coronavirus

Mnuchin: Deal On New PPP Funding Near

Giving Auto Industry Overdue Digital Tune-Up Giving Auto Industry Overdue Digital Tune-Up
2.6K
eCommerce

Vroom CEO: Giving The Auto Industry A Long Overdue Digital Tune-Up

bitcoin bitcoin
2.5K
Cryptocurrency

Purse Shut, And The Case For Bitcoin Fades (A Bit More)

shake shack, Union Square Hospitality Group, Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) shake shack, Union Square Hospitality Group, Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)
2.5K
Loans

Shake Shack Decides To Give Back $10M PPP Loan

Bangladesh, garment workers, coronavirus, factory, clothing, brands, western, Bangladesh, garment workers, coronavirus, factory, clothing, brands, western,
2.4K
B2B Payments

Clothing Brands Want Steep Vendor Discounts To Keep Orders

Uber, Uber Connect, Uber Direct, last-mile delivery, groceries, necessities, friends and family, coronavirus Uber, Uber Connect, Uber Direct, last-mile delivery, groceries, necessities, friends and family, coronavirus
2.4K
Delivery

Uber Expands Delivery Options

Tom Donahue, Chamber of Commerce CEO, wants more action taken on stimulus funds Tom Donahue, Chamber of Commerce CEO, wants more action taken on stimulus funds
2.1K
Loans

Chamber CEO Donohue Urges Congress To Pass More Stimulus Measures On Monday

Paycheck Protection Program, coronavirus, loans, chains, Paycheck Protection Program, coronavirus, loans, chains,
2.1K
Loans

Big Restaurant Chains Feast On Millions From PPP Program