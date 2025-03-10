Blackstone Gains SEC Approval for New Private Credit Solution

Blackstone Credit and Insurance said it gained approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission for its private credit solution that will invest across private corporate credit, asset-based and real estate credit, structured credit and liquid credit.

The credit investor plans to make the Blackstone Private Multi-Asset Credit and Income Fund (BMACX) available for purchase in the second quarter, according to a Monday (March 10) press release.

“BMACX brings the full power of Blackstone’s credit platform to investors in a single fund,” Gilles Dellaert, global head of Blackstone Credit and Insurance, said in the release. “This multi-asset approach creates a core portfolio building block to tap into the expanding private credit markets, which we believe can offer enhanced yield with less volatility than traditional fixed income.”

The new product expands the company’s private credit investment solutions for individual investors, Joan Solotar, global head of private wealth solutions at Blackstone, said in the release.

It also features daily subscriptions through an interval fund structure, with low investment minimums, making it easier for investors to access a variety of credit opportunities, Heather von Zuben, CEO of BMACX at Blackstone, said in the release.

