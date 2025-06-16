Paddle to Pay $5 Million to Settle FTC Allegations

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said Monday (June 16) that Paddle.com Market Limited and its subsidiary, Paddle.com, will pay $5 million to settle the agency’s allegations that the organizations processed payments for deceptive tech-support schemes.
See More In: Andrew N. Ferguson, Christopher Mufarrige, Federal Trade Commission, FTC, FTC Act, Mark R. Meador, Melissa Holyoak, News, Paddle, Paddle.com, Paddle.com Market Limited, payment processing, PYMNTS News, regulation, Restore Online Shoppers’ Confidence Act, tech support scam, telemarketing, Telemarketing Sales Rule, What's Hot