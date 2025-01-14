Report: European Commission Reconsiders US Tech Cases After Trump Election

The European Commission is reportedly reconsidering its investigations into U.S. tech giants as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is set to take office next week.

The Commission’s review encompasses all the cases launched since March under European Union (EU) digital markets regulations — including those targeting Apple, Meta and Google — and could result in those probes being scaled back, the Financial Times (FT) reported Tuesday (Jan. 14), citing unnamed EU officials.

Technical work on these cases will continue but decisions and potential fines will be paused until the completion of the review, according to the report.

One EU official attributed the review to “tech oligarchs” being close to Trump, a situation that creates “a whole new ballgame,” per the report.

The European Commission did not immediately reply to PYMNTS’ request for comment.

A European Commission spokesperson told the FT, per the report: “There is no such review taking place … What we do have are upcoming meetings to assess the general readiness of an investigation. No decision can be taken yet on any of these cases.”

The Commission launched investigations into Apple, Google and Meta in March, citing the Digital Markets Act and has been pressured to launch an investigation of Elon Musk under the Digital Services Act, according to the report.

It was reported in September that Big Tech was waiting to see the direction things would take after a changing of the guard that saw two of the EU’s top regulators step down.

They included Thierry Breton, an EU commissioner known as a longtime, outspoken foe of Big Tech companies, and Margrethe Vestager, who spent 10 years as Europe’s top competition watchdog.

Following Trump’s election in November, it was reported that experts expect that he will roll back some of the U.S. policies instituted under President Joe Biden.

This could include abandoning the U.S. Justice Department’s efforts to break up Google, which has been under scrutiny for monopolistic practices in the online search and advertising technology space.

The Reuters report cited Trump saying, “If you do that, are you going to destroy the company? What you can do without breaking it up is make sure it’s more fair.”